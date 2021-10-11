Bronchiolitis, rhino, angina, gastro, flu … winter viruses are making a comeback with the relaxation of barrier gestures

Everyone has been able to see it these days in their daily life, at work or at school: coughs, sore throats, runny nose or fever are increasing, without necessarily being caused by the Covid. In France, “the incidence rate of cases of acute respiratory infection (fever and respiratory symptoms, Editor’s note) seen in general medicine consultation “ is “increasing since early September”, thus fall under the health authorities.

That “can be explained by the circulation of respiratory viruses other than SARS-CoV-2” responsible for the Covid, they underline in the latest surveillance bulletin from the Sentinels medical network. This return of seasonal viruses is logical at the start of autumn. But this occurs in a particular context linked to the Covid: last winter, due to confinements and strict compliance with barrier measures, these viruses circulated less than usual.

“Keep in mind the basic barrier measures”

Result: “It is quite possible that the immunity of the general population has diminished”, explains epidemiologist Sibylle Bernard-Stoecklin in a video recently uploaded by the French public health agency.





“Due to this drop in collective immunity to these viruses”, it is possible that “the epidemics of this year are of greater intensity”, she continues, citing for example bronchiolitis or the flu.

To avoid it, health professionals ask not to forget the barrier gestures, despite the decline of the Covid epidemic.

“There is a carelessness, a lot of people put that aside”, deplores Dr Fabienne Kochert, President of the French Association for Ambulatory Pediatrics (Afpa).

“You have to keep in mind the basic barrier measures, such as rigorous hand hygiene. It is typical with gastro: it is a disease of dirty hands”, she adds.

“These everyday actions, the fact of washing your hands regularly, wearing a mask (especially when you are in a confined place), regularly ventilating your home or staying at home when you are sick, are very important. effective in controlling the circulation of these viruses “, also notes Sibylle Bernard-Stoecklin.

Because beyond the benign infections, a potentially more formidable adversary looms: the flu, the season of which generally begins in November-December.

The health authorities therefore insist on the importance of vaccination for people at risk, who are also the most exposed to severe forms of Covid.