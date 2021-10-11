Brooklyn drops the deal and prepares to play without him

For the first time since the start of the offseason, the Brooklyn Nets seem to have resigned themselves. Unless he suddenly decides to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Kyrie Irving will not play any home game, nor any of the meetings against the New York Knicks.

Steve Nash, who until then had remained elusive and simply explained that he had no news on the matter, was clear on Sunday: Brooklyn will have to compose without Kyrie for more than half of its matches this season.

“I think we have included the fact that he will not play at home matches. We will definitely play without him this season. We just don’t know when, where or how many times,” a recognized Nash in the New York Post.

Kyrie Irving did not speak after training with his teammates last week, nor during the event held at Brooklyn Bridge Park with Kevin Durant in front of 2,500 fans. The message is clear, however. He is ready to go all the way, to lose $ 17.5 million and to pose a health and sporting risk to his teammates.





“KD” explained again on Friday that he hoped the situation would be resolved, but the advice of his entourage and his teammates has so far not taken effect. “Uncle Drew” is not vaccinated and his future in Brooklyn and the NBA is clouded.

There is a scenario where the Nets reach the 2022 Finals, but have to play all of their home games without their titular point guard. Ubuesque, but not impossible as it is.

