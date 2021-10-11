but why is Samsung not aiming for fast charging on its high-end smartphones?

One might wonder why Samsung is keen on capping the charging power of its smartphones in this way. And there are several reasons that can explain this conservatism.

First, we must remember the trauma of the Galaxy Note 7. As a reminder, Samsung had to urgently recall all of these models launched in 2016 after several units exploded because of defective batteries.





Then, Samsung made the decision, last year, to no longer provide a charger in the box of its smartphones; arguing that each and every one is already equipped. Also, communicating on an increased charging power without providing the charger compatible with this power is nonsense. And the manufacturer would thus be exposed to the possibility that its customers use chargers manufactured by third-party companies, which do not necessarily meet the safety standards set by the South Korean giant.

So, did the builder shoot himself in the foot? Possible. At the very least, we shouldn’t see a Galaxy landing at high charging power for quite a while. But also keep in mind that a smartphone that charges slowly is a smartphone that uses up its battery less in the long term.