More

    but why is Samsung not aiming for fast charging on its high-end smartphones?

    Technology


    One might wonder why Samsung is keen on capping the charging power of its smartphones in this way. And there are several reasons that can explain this conservatism.

    First, we must remember the trauma of the Galaxy Note 7. As a reminder, Samsung had to urgently recall all of these models launched in 2016 after several units exploded because of defective batteries.


    Then, Samsung made the decision, last year, to no longer provide a charger in the box of its smartphones; arguing that each and every one is already equipped. Also, communicating on an increased charging power without providing the charger compatible with this power is nonsense. And the manufacturer would thus be exposed to the possibility that its customers use chargers manufactured by third-party companies, which do not necessarily meet the safety standards set by the South Korean giant.

    So, did the builder shoot himself in the foot? Possible. At the very least, we shouldn’t see a Galaxy landing at high charging power for quite a while. But also keep in mind that a smartphone that charges slowly is a smartphone that uses up its battery less in the long term.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlea daring wink from Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid?
    Next articleThe Beatles’ separation caused by John Lennon, according to Paul McCartney

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC