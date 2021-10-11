Call of Duty Vanguard: Sledgehammer unveils stunning trailer focused on game history

In less than a month, Activision will make way for a brand new member of the Call of Duty family. After a lot of information disseminated right to left and a first phase of beta which allowed Sledgehammer to rework certain points on the sidelines of the launch, the new episode is revealed in an extract which gives pride of place to the history of this opus.

From the start, we are reminded that the horrors of war are terrible and this new immersion in World War II will be no exception to the rule. With this new extract devoted to the history of its next title, Activision does not hide its cinematographic ambitions and the construction of the scenario abounds in this direction.

To carry out a special and secret mission of the utmost importance, the narrator explains to us that he had to recruit several soldiers, all considered to be big names in their field. We find Lucas, the demolition expert who does not support authority; Wade, the seasoned pilot who reigns through the skies; Helena, a Russian soldier in search of revenge who wields the sniper like no one else; and finally Richard, the narrator’s right-hand man.

After having briefly introduced us to the main actors who will come to put sticks in the wheels of the Germans, we find them all five in a very bad position. What events will our soldiers have to overcome? We’ll find out soon enough since Call of Duty: Vanguard is due out on November 5 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, and Xbox One.





The trailer, without revealing too much, ends with a frantic salvo of extracts from the game that illustrate the clashes, as dantesque as they are horrible, that this brand new Call of Duty has in store for us.. An atmosphere that galvanizes the troops and a final message that reminds you of your crucial role in this conflict: you are the point of the spear, you are the vanguard!