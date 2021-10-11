Canada alone against China after the Aukus military alliance

Washington, Canberra and London have not seen fit to warn Ottawa that they are negotiating a new trans-Pacific alliance. Canada is paying for its loss of defense credibility.

“Canada’s exclusion from the Aukus security pact reveals a flawed national defense policy“, Recently headlined the daily The National Post. Government leaks have revealed that Ottawa has not even been made aware of the dealings of the Tripartite Pact. Prime Minister Trudeau tried to minimize this slap by recalling that his country is still part of the Five Eyes alliance with New Zealand, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This is a deal for nuclear submarines, for which Canada is not currently or anytime soon on the market“, Defended the head of government, shortly after the announcement of the Aukus. Several experts reminded Justin Trudeau that the triple alliance includes cooperation in cyber defense, artificial intelligence and information sharing from which Canada is now excluded.

Read alsoMeng Wanzhou, the “prisoner” who angered China and Canada

“Canada is remarkably weak in a world to which it has not yet adapted. We