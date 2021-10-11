Candice Pascal bewitched by a candidate for Dance with the stars? Gérémy Crédeville balances everything!

On October 8, the after Dance with the stars took place under very specific conditions. For the second week in a row, Karine Ferri was absent from the presentation. It is Camille Combal, the presenter of the entertainment of TF1, had for mission to present this program of second part of evening.

Candice Pascal: The tile for Karine Ferri

Karine Ferri could not perform her duties, because she had Covid-19. Despite two shots of the vaccine, she was diagnosed positive when she was. A scoop unveiled by the magazine Public then confirmed by the presenter a few hours later on his Instagram account. ” Some guessed it, I caught this virus, so I’m at home in isolation but I’m finally ‘better’. I miss the plateaus, I also miss the walks in the forest with my family and my dogs and the walks on the sand ” said Karine Ferri!

The young woman, mother of two, hopes to be back soon. The wife of sportsman Yoann Gourcuff can be reassured Camille Combal has done very well. He also made an amazing revelation about one of the show’s dancers.

The scoops of Camille Combal

Fans of Dance with the stars are aware: the after is the opportunity to discover sequences that were not played during the prime. For example, those shot during training. Camille Combal unveiled a compilation of extracts in which Gérémy Crédeville appears to be jealous of Tayc. The reason ? Her dance partner Candice Pascal is really under her spell! This is what he lamented in front of the cameras, while he was waiting for it.

” She left to say hello to Tayc. ‘Ah he’s nice by the way, eh Tayc? Blah blah blah! ‘ “, he said. It should be noted that in the extracts unveiled by Camille Combal, Candice Pascal was fascinated by the singer’s talents as a dancer. When Gérémy Crédeville said that he had “ the feet “, Implying he knew how to dance well, the show’s star even said: “Has he feet?” This is not what I looked at myself… ”. Soon a new romance?





Gérémy Crédeville, back on his career

Many viewers have questions about Gérémy Crédeville. He was born in 1987 in Lille. At 17, he joined an improvisation league and began acting. He also performs in front of his family, but doesn’t think of making it his job. After graduating from high school, he went to sports college, became a sports coach, but during a friend’s wedding in 2010, his life was turned upside down.

Thereby, he is designated to be the groom’s witness and his funny speech gets him to be registered by a friend for a comedy scene. The young man is a hit, the public loves it and Gérémy wins the competition. Following this victory, he decides to stop his career as a sports coach and to engage in humor. In order to improve, he began by taking acting lessons while pursuing the improvisation league.

He continues the experiences by performing in theaters cafes in his region, with his show Perfect and still I’m modest. He also participates in comedy festivals, where he wins prizes: Jury Prize of the Festival du rire de Saint Raphaël (2012), Jury Prize of the Strasbourg Funny Zebra Festival (2013), winner of the Duels for laughter of the spring of laughter in Toulouse (2013). He then left Haut-de-France and went to Paris where he sold out his show. He joined, during season 9, the Jamel Comedy Club.

In view, Gérémy takes part in Arthur’s programs: On Friday, everything is allowed and None of that between us. He is also spotted by Laurent Ruquier’s team and we can see it in We only ask to laugh. Became a columnist in The original band of Nagui, he wrote a chronicle. A versatile artist, he obtained small roles in Le Morning, Le Roi de la vann and Poivre et Sel. Since 2018, he has been performing his show: In truth the title who cares, on all the stages of France. In 2021, he joined the soap opera, With family, where he will play Roxane’s boyfriend. On the sentimental side, he is married.



