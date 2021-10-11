Caroline of Monaco reassured for Charlene out of business after an intervention, heading for Zurs with Charlotte Casiraghi

After having occupied the post of first lady in the absence of Charlene of Monaco, Caroline of Monaco hopes to take a few days of vacation in Zurs, the Austrian resort where she goes with her daughter Charlotte Casiraghi.

Charlene of Monaco could make her comeback very soon, having been operated on for the fourth time in a few months.





The operation in the area of ​​an infection of the ears, nose and throat, was performed and went very well, the Princely Palace confirmed in a statement.

“The princess underwent an operation on Friday which went very well. This operation under general anesthesia is the last of the operations that she had to undergo following her ENT (otolaryngological) infection, ”said the Palace, specifying that Charlene of Monaco was placed under observation for 48 hours. “.

It might be the end of the black series.

If Charlene of Monaco was to return to the Rock at the end of October, Caroline of Monaco was undoubtedly going to Zurs, this ski resort, where they had already gone last year almost at the same time. It is located in the Voralberg region, part of the municipality of Lech.

Their last trip was immortalized by the magazine Holà. Oggi magazine also distributed the photos.

