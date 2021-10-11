Catherine Hiegel dezingue the return on stage of Richard Berry, accused of incest by his daughter Coline

While he is accused of incest by his daughter Coline, Richard Berry will soon return on stage in the role of a lawyer. Enough to make his ex-companion Catherine Hiegel jump, who did not spare him in the columns of the JDD.

Coline Berry’s mother comes out of the silence. Accused of incest by his eldest daughter and subject of a complaint for “rape and sexual assault on a 15-year-old minor by ascendant and corruption of a minor”, Richard Berry (who claims his innocence) will soon be back on the boards for his show Plaidoiries . In it, he will use texts by Gisèle Halimi, a lawyer who fought for the rights of women and children. A project that makes Catherine Hiegel “furious”. The member of the Comédie-Française has gone off its hinges in the columns of the JDD, and this for the first time since her daughter Coline filed a complaint against her father.

“What her father did to her I couldn’t imagine“

“You may have noticed that my daughter’s name is Coline Berry?”, She asked in the columns of the JDD, before adding: “What her father did to her, I could not ‘to imagine.” While accused of incest by her eldest daughter, Catherine Hiegel is indignant that her ex-companion goes back on the boards to read the Plaidoiries at the Théâtre Libre in Paris. “We can not prevent it, she regrets. But that Richard puts on a lawyer dress and says texts by Gisèle Halimi makes me vomit!”, Thus confided the actress, specifying that the famous lawyer was ” a friend, a real “. “She did not even touch a right,” she protested.





Coline Berry “revolted” by the return on stage of his father

Catherine Hiegel is not the only one to rise up against Richard Berry’s project. Last September, her daughter Coline Berry said she was “revolted” that her father was playing (…)

Read more

Read more on the Télé 2 Weeks website

VIDEO – La Minute de Richard Berry

Covid-19: Paid PCR and antigen tests, Health Pass rules … What changes on October 15

Charlene of Monaco again operated, the palace gives reassuring news on the health of the princess

Julien Doré (The Voice Kids): the singer explains why he agreed to become a coach

Karine Ferri again absent from the second part of the evening of Dance with the stars: she reveals to be suffering from Covid-19

Funeral of Bernard Tapie: the touching tribute of his grandson Louis (VIDEO)