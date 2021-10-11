challenges and limits of a historical trial

This Monday, October 11, military justice opens in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, the trial for the assassination of Thomas Sankara. The leader of the Burkinabè revolution, who seized power in a coup d’état in 1983, was killed with 12 of his collaborators on October 15, 1987. Thirty-four years after the events, this trial can finally take place and the stakes are high.

First of all, this trial will have to shed light on the events of October 15, 1987 and in particular determine the chain of responsibilities. ” We want to know who made the decision, who did the act, who supported it and why », Summarizes Céline Bamouni, the daughter of Paulin Bamouni, director of the presidential press of Thomas Sankara, killed at his side.

For Aïda Kiemdé, daughter of Frédéric Kiemdé, the legal adviser to Thomas Sankara, also dead at his side, this trial is a relief. ” It is the fruit of a long legal fight. The reign of Mr. Compaoré having lasted several years, we did not have our say. So that inevitably aroused despair. Certain families, in particular mine, had to leave Burkina Faso, which meant that I did not really know my country, unfortunately, because of this assassination. So today, this trial is really a glimmer of hope. And we hope that justice will be done and that we will have the truth after several years of waiting. “

Two major absentees

In the investigation file more than sixty witnesses were heard. They may be called to the bar. And then the accused will also have to explain themselves, there are 14 of them. Twelve will be present. On the other hand Blaise Compaore, the former president of Burkina Faso, and Hyacinthe Kafando, suspected of having led the fatal commando in Sankara, will be tried in absentia. The first, a refugee in Côte d’Ivoire refused to appear in court, as for the second, he has disappeared since 2015.





It’s a disappointment for Aïda Kiemdé. ” It’s a trial that everyone is waiting for. Not only us families, the Burkinabè people, the whole of Africa is waiting for this truth. They have an incredible chance to be able to come for once to assume and face their responsibilities. Despite everything, we hope that we will have the truth. “

Special court

Another problem: it is a military court which judges this case, because at the time of the facts the principal actors were military. For Paul Zaïda, national coordinator of the Framework for Democratic Expression, a civil society organization, the truth cannot emanate from an exceptional jurisdiction.

” An exceptional tribunal obeys orders and hierarchy. We know that there is the command, but there is also the president of Faso, who is the supreme chief of the armies. It is true that he will not be present during the trial, but I think that he will have directions to give. So, it seems to me very difficult that there is the truth about this Thomas Sankara file. “

This trial will not raise the issue of international conspiracy either. Despite bundles of clues suggesting a possible involvement of Côte d’Ivoire or France, the examining magistrate was unable to gather sufficient evidence. The France in particular, did not provide all the declassified archives that had been promised.

A “necessary” trial

Although this trial is imperfect it nevertheless remains necessary for Burkina, according to Ablassé Ouédraogo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs and president of the Le Faso otherwise party. “ I see that this trial has three merits: the first is to allow to have at least part of the truth. The second merit of the trial will be to allow the current rulers to move forward on the issue of national reconciliation. And what is very important is to definitively turn this sad page of Burkina Faso. The Thomas Sankara dossier has contributed to making the socio-political atmosphere deleterious for more than thirty years. It had become unbearable. “

A major dialogue for reconciliation in Burkina is due to open on January 17.

