Charlene of Monaco again operated, the palace gives reassuring news on the health of the princess

Blocked in South Africa for several months, Charlene of Monaco was operated again this Friday, October 8 to treat an ENT infection. According to a source from the Palace, the intervention would have gone “very well”.

“The princess underwent surgery on Friday which went very well.” The day after Charlene of Monaco’s new operation, the Palace reassured him about his state of health by communicating to AFP this Saturday, October 9. The day before, the wife of Prince Albert of Monaco had been operated on to overcome an ENT infection. “This procedure under general anesthesia is the last of the procedures she had to undergo following her ENT (ear, nose and throat) infection. She is now under observation for 48 hours,” a source told the agency. From the palace. A happy twist in a black series that has lasted since last May. Jacques and Gabriella’s mother then contracted this heavy infection of the ears, nose and throat while traveling to South Africa, her country of origin.





A new operation

Because of this worrying state of health which prevented her from taking the plane and therefore kept her on African soil, Charlene of Monaco could not be with her husband to celebrate their ten years of marriage in early July. They had finally reunited a little later in the summer. The 43-year-old woman had already undergone a major operation on August 13, of which few details had been communicated. Her husband and children came to visit her a few days later, but left without her. Last September, Charlene of Monaco was uneasy which had led her to the hospital, as revealed by her foundation. (…)

