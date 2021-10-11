Charlene of Monaco hospitalized: the princely palace gives its news

Charlene of Monaco was once again operated on Friday, October 8, 2021. While she was to remain hospitalized for a few days, the princely palace gave her news. The princess should no longer need to make further hospital stays and could quickly reach the Rock.
Charlene of Monaco has been going through a real ordeal for many months. The reason : the ENT infection she contracted and which prevents her from flying to reach Monaco and thus find his family. Stuck in South Africa, she was once again operated Friday, October 8, 2021. As the site reports Royal Stories, Gabriella and Jacques’ mother should no longer need to make further hospital stays. In any case, this is assured by a source of the royal family. It is “the last of the procedures she had to undergo following her ENT infection.” At the same time, this source confided that the intervention had gone well and that Charlene of Monaco had to stay 48 hours under observation.
After months of suffering, Albert of Monaco’s wife So finally seems to see the end of the tunnel. Once again, it was under general anesthesia that she was operated on following her ENT (otolaryngological) infection. If the absence of Charlene of Monaco on the Rock has long raised questions, she has regularly affirmed that the doctors forbade her to take the plane. “I can’t force my healing“, she had again declared.
Charlene of Monaco could very quickly join the Rock
While she had assured that she would be back in Monaco by the end of October, this deadline could well be met. For his part, Prince Albert had hoped that she could return earlier than expected. After visiting him last August in South Africa with his children, he can’t wait to be able to enjoy his wife every day and more from a distance. This estrangement must have been complicated to manage for the small family who had to deal with many rumors.
