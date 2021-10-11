Charlene of Monaco: the princess in the middle of a war of succession?

Charlene of Monaco would she be stranded in South Africa for a war of succession? Prince Albert’s wife is reportedly currently helping a large South African royal family.

For many long months now, the Monegasques find themselves without a princess. Charlene of Monaco is still stranded in South Africa for health reasons, according to an official statement. However, on the Rock, rumors are growing, especially about her couple with Prince Albert. But there would also be another reason for continuing to stay in South Africa: a war of succession ! Indeed, in March 2021, the former king of the Zulus, Goodwill Zwelithini died. A tragedy for the mother of Gabriella and Jacques who was very close to this royal personality.

And since the death of this Zulu chief who reigned for more than 52 years, a war of succession is being played out. Charlene of Monaco, who also attended the funeral, would help the six widows and dozens of children of the former king, to communicate with each other. Prince Albert’s wife reportedly offered to help this large family and even pleaded for everyone to find a solution as soon as possible. “for the sake of unity”, according to information from Times. But the situation seems very badly embarked on. On the king’s death, two wills were found, one of which designated one of his wives as regent of the kingdom. Unfortunately the latter died after five weeks of regency, in rather mysterious circumstances.

Monegasques await the return of their princess

On the death of the queen regent, it was her eldest son who took the throne. A reign contested by his half-brothers and half-sisters. Charlene of Monaco therefore has her work cut out for her if she wants to make all parties to this case listen to reason. For now, she remains in South Africa, far from her husband and her children. Monegasques are waiting for only one thing: his return home.

