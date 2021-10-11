Christina Ricci married: surprise ceremony, two months after the announcement of her pregnancy!

Their relationship is going very well! While Christina ricci surprised everyone by revealing to be pregnant, the actress married Mark Hampton, her companion and father of her child, about two months later. This is what the 41-year-old mother-to-be revealed on her Instagram account by revealing some behind-the-scenes images of the ceremony. On these photographs, labeled “Mrs. and Mr“, the lovers pose, dressed in white, without sporting classic wedding outfits. The actress had opted for a blouse, and not a huge tule dress, and her partner was dressed in a similar way.





Christina Ricci officially divorced James Heedergen in April 2021. But the actress has no time to waste. From August, she revealed, on social networks, the ultrasound of her second child – she is already the mother of a little Freddie, 7 years old – and enjoys every moment, happily revealing her baby bump. “Life keeps getting better“, she rejoices. Today, the former heroine of the saga The Addams Family lives unblemished happiness, in the arms of Mark Hampton, a hairstylist and makeup artist who notably worked with Carey Mulligan on the cover of the magazine HEROIN. But her love life has not always been rosy.