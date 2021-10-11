Christopher Nolan: a title, a star and a release date for his film on the atomic bomb

Passionate about the big and small screen and fascinated by actors, Marine has very eclectic tastes. She nevertheless has a preference for American cinema and devours everything that passes her eyes, from the huge blockbuster to the smallest independent film.

Announced in September, Christopher Nolan’s project to create the atomic bomb now has a title and release date. Tried to play the title role, Cillian Murphy was also confirmed to the cast.

There is something new for Christopher Nolan’s next film! As revealed last September, the director of Tenet will soon tackle the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, often nicknamed the “father of the atomic bomb”.





And to camp the one who had a role of great importance in the Manhattan Project, the filmmaker called on an actor he knows well: Cillian Murphy. The two men have indeed collaborated on the Batman, Inception or Dunkirk trilogy, and will therefore meet for this new project soberly titled Oppenheimer.

In addition to confirming the presence of the Peaky Blinders star in the cast, Universal, which will distribute the feature film, announced its release date, July 19, 2023, but also its shooting dates. The shots of this film based on the biography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin and winner of a Pulitzer Prize) will begin in early 2022.

An approved requirement

The president of Universal Filmed Entertainment, Donna Langley, also confirmed during a question-and-answer session relayed by Deadline that the studio had agreed to give Oppenheimer a 100-day theatrical exclusivity window.

An exclusive dear to Christopher Nolan, who had not appreciated that his partner for 20 years, Warner, offers his feature films simultaneously in cinema and streaming during the pandemic. Which perhaps explains why he decided to change studio for this new project.

