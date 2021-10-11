Club: Wijnaldum, his full remarks to the Dutch press

Asked by the Dutch press about his debut at PSG, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum did not hide that he was disappointed with his playing time and hoped for more. Here is his words in full, given the emerging controversy.

About PSG:

How are you doing, because with your transfer to Paris, are you completely happy?

“I cannot say completely happy, because the situation is not as I would have liked. It’s part of football too. You have to live with it, I want to continue to be positive and to work hard to turn the situation around. “

Because you were saying then that you were very enthusiastic about your transfer to Paris, since so many have arrived, it has become the Harlem Globetrotters a bit?

“Yeah and I think that made it difficult. Because everyone expects us to win every game. Results are expected of us. And when we drew against Brugge, it was as if we had lost. “

Sounds logical for PSG, this PSG, doesn’t it?

“I find that we are still men, football players. It’s not going to be possible that we win all the games by the end of the season. You also have to learn to have draws and losses. Each team can lose or draw, so I think it’s important to see how we deal with that. “

Is that why it’s your main concern to want to play as much as possible?

“Yes, I think it’s a concern for all players. “

Did the manager say it was worrying?

“Yes, and I also think it’s worrying not to play but I must also say that this is only the start of the season and anything can still happen. That’s why I’m positive. “

About the Dutch selection:

Have you warmed up since Friday evening (Editor’s note: he was suspended in Latvia)?

“Yes, it was cold eh! “

Were you under a little blanket?

“Yes I had extra clothes. “





Niet inzetbaar, wel langs de lijn hier in Riga, Georginio Wijnaldum #Oranje #LETNED pic.twitter.com/3sinerLZLA – simon zwartkruis (@simonzwartkruis) October 8, 2021

And it’s happening in front of your eyes, it must have been frustrating?

“Of course it was frustrating for me, because I couldn’t participate as I was being penalized. So you know how it goes on parties like this. Fortunately we won. “

Will tomorrow night (tonight actually) be the same?

“I don’t hope, I hope it will be easier, I hope that we will mark the opportunities that we will create. You can know what to expect: how many players will be waiting for the ball behind their 16 yards, so it’s going to be hard to find the spaces. So if you score quickly and play quickly, it allows you to find openings, it was the case there also in the second half. “

It was 1-0, there were changes, and from there, is it going to work?

“Not immediately, it was a few minutes later. They were a rigid team, and that’s what we have to remember for the game, but we also had spaces between the lines; and when you score quickly, it’s going to confuse Gibraltar players. “

Are you going to be successful tomorrow, because the public will expect an 8, 10, 12, 15-0?

“Yes it’s always like that, when you play against such countries. We have to stay focused and take the chances we have. The first half of the first game, I think everyone was not happy and it ended in 7-0. And everyone was happy. “

NB: Many thanks to Genna M. for the complete translation of these remarks into an obscure language.