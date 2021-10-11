Cocaine trafficking: the crew of a “sealed” ship kidnapped by a commando in Dunkirk

The scenario is that of an action film against a background of mafia and drug trafficking. But it happened for real, on the night of Sunday to Monday in Dunkirk (North). Several armed people boarded the “Trudy”, a sealed vessel which has been stationed at the dock since early October after customs clearance. seized there a ton of cocaine.

The relief crew, which is therefore no longer the same as at the time of the seizure on October 1, was sequestered for a period of four or five hours from around 1 hour. The commando group of ten people left before dawn, around 5 a.m. According to the first elements of the investigation, some members of the crew “would have been tied up”, the commando was “violent, threatening”, with some of them armed “with wooden sticks”, affirmed the prosecution of Dunkirk. , but “there would a priori be no serious physical injuries among the crew”. According to the prosecution, the members of the commando spoke “rather in English”, and “would have carried out a search of the ship accompanied by the captain but a priori without taking anything in particular”.



Reprisals, information or recovery of goods?

What were they looking for? Informations? Drug? Money? In any case, they managed to thwart the security of the port, on the outward journey as well as on the return. No arrests have been made so far, according to a police source, confirming information from The daily The voice of the North.

The “Trudy”, which flies a Liberian flag, was carrying chalk that it was to unload in Antwerp (Belgium). He came from Brazil and had stopped over in Spain. More than 1.1 tonnes of cocaine had been discovered there in the holds on October 1, ie “the most important” seizure “carried out in French territorial waters in France since 2018”, was delighted in a press release Olivier Dussopt , Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts.