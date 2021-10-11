confinement for the 3,000 inhabitants after the destruction of a cement plant

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which erupted on September 19, had so far resulted in thousands of evacuations of residents threatened by lava flows

Some 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma were ordered to confine themselves Monday after lava from the erupting volcano destroyed a cement plant, releasing potentially toxic gases, local Spanish authorities have alerted.

“An area of ​​the cement factory is on fire. Therefore, and until we can analyze whether the air quality allows a normal life, we have decided to confine, ”announced the director of the emergency cell set up after the eruption, Miguel. Ángel Morcuende, during a press conference.





“2,500 to 3,000 people” must remain in areas close to this cement plant located to the west of the island, in the Canary Islands, he said.

This eruption did not kill or injure, but it resulted in the evacuation of more than 6,000 people, some of whom lost everything under the lava flows, which devastated nearly 600 hectares and more than 1,200 buildings, according to the authorities. Flights to and from the island of La Palma resumed on Saturday after a two-day hiatus due to ash from the eruption.