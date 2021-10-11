Controversy. Delphine Wespiser angers police union

Delphine Wespiser, Miss France 2012, was moved on her Facebook profile by the assault she allegedly suffered last Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. rue de la Sinne in Mulhouse.
A staggering or dancing man would have clung to her and managed to steal her watch, a valuable jewel, without her realizing it.
On her Facebook account, the former miss writes “I have just been assaulted in the street, in a sleight of hand, my watch has disappeared. Fed up with this country. What does the police ? We turned for an hour to find my attacker, and we didn’t see a single police patrol during that time ”…
The comment was not to the taste of the police, to the point that the Grand Est regional secretary of the Alliance union, Michel Corriaux, signed an inflammatory letter titled “Delphine Wespiser case: a sterile controversy”.
He reframe the debate, speaking of a pick-pocketing without violence. And to the question “what are the police doing?” “, He reminds” the celebrity that our colleagues are engaged daily and relentlessly for the safety of the French at the risk of their lives. “