Controversy. Delphine Wespiser angers police union

Delphine Wespiser, Miss France 2012, was moved on her Facebook profile by the assault she allegedly suffered last Friday evening between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. rue de la Sinne in Mulhouse.

A staggering or dancing man would have clung to her and managed to steal her watch, a valuable jewel, without her realizing it.

On her Facebook account, the former miss writes “I have just been assaulted in the street, in a sleight of hand, my watch has disappeared. Fed up with this country. What does the police ? We turned for an hour to find my attacker, and we didn’t see a single police patrol during that time ”…