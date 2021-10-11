More

    Côte d’Ivoire responds to Cameroon, Burkina Faso puts pressure on Algeria

    After Cameroon’s victory against Mozambique earlier this Monday (1-0), Côte d’Ivoire did not tremble against Malawi (2-1) to take back control of group D of the Cup qualifiers du Monde 2022. Patrice Beaumelle’s men can nevertheless thank Franck Kessié, author of the winning goal from the penalty spot (66th) in a generally balanced meeting. Because if Nicolas Pépé had prematurely opened the scoring (2nd), Khuda Muyaba had quickly put the two nations equal (20th), proving that the Flames wanted to lead life hard to the partners of Serge Aurier, holder.


    The Elephants therefore have a second success against Malawi in the space of three days after their easier victory (3-0) on Friday, just to spend the next few weeks comfortably in front of their group. In the other meeting which was played at 6 p.m. in the Africa zone, Burkina Faso put pressure on Algeria, which will play this Tuesday (6 p.m.) against Niger, dominating Djibouti (2-0) without any real difficulty. . Note that Aptidon Saad Daher saw red and left the visitors at 10 for the last 25 minutes of the game. Thanks to this success, the Stallions therefore temporarily take the reins of group A ahead of the Fennecs.

    Find the ranking of the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Africa


