Courtois’ huge rant against UEFA after the League of Nations

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

Thibaut Courtois is used to post-match rants. And this time, it’s UEFA that is in the sights. After the end of the League of Nations, the goalkeeper of the Belgian selection did not hold back his blows in an outing to the Sky. In question, the match for third place, lost by the Belgians against Italy (1-2) which made no sense to him.

“This third and fourth place game is just a game for money and we have to be honest about it. We play it just because for UEFA it’s extra money. Look at how much the line-ups of the two teams have changed. If both teams had been in the final, other players would have made it to the final. It just shows that we are playing too many games, ”Courtois said first.

The calendar provokes her anger

Before extending his monumental rant on an overloaded schedule which, according to him, will only promote injuries. “It’s a bad thing that we don’t talk about the players. And now you hear that a European Championship and a World Cup will be played every year. When do we rest? Never. We are not Robots ! It’s more and more games and less rest for us and no one cares about us. So in the end, the best players will get hurt, get hurt, and get hurt again. Next year we have a World Cup in November, we have to play again until the end of June. We are going to get hurt! “



