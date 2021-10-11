Covid-19: a new death announced at the health point of October 11

This Monday, October 11, 2021, the government of New Caledonia unveiled its updated health point. One new death and 20 new cases are to be deplored.

updated on October 11, 2021 at 3:50 p.m.



In the past 24 hours, New Caledonia has deplored 1 more death linked to Covid-19. Although this is the lowest figure since the start of the crisis, Thierry de Greslan, the president of the medical committee of the CHT, says he is struck. “by the number of deaths”, due to the coronavirus, or 201 deaths, since September 9.

20 new positive cases have been identified over the last 24 hours, bringing to 9,186 the total number of confirmed cases since the official start of the epidemic on September 6.

The incidence rate is slowly continuing to decline. It goes from 357 to 322 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.





Hospital structures still overcrowded

55 patients are treated in intensive care, still “in tension”, Thierry De Greslan alert, and 237 patients are hospitalized in a Covid unit across the country. More than 200 hospitalized Covid patients “for a 500 bed hospital, that’s a lot “, he continues.

On the hospital side, 64 patients who contracted the disease are under surveillance in a hotel, 50 in the South province, 5 in the North and 14 in the Loyalty Islands.

Vaccination in slow motion

This weekend, 433 people received an injection. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 163,238 people have received at least one first dose and 123,577 both injections. In total, 53.5% of the vaccineable population and 45.6% of the total population received a complete vaccination schedule.