Covid-19: antivax, he kills his pharmacist brother to prevent him from vaccinating and “poisoning people”

This American also allegedly killed his sister-in-law and slaughtered another 83-year-old woman.

Jeffrey Burnham, a 46-year-old American is accused of the murder of his older brother, his sister-in-law and another woman.

On September 30, he went to the home of his brother Brian Robinette, 58, in Ellicott City, Maryland, United States, to do battle over vaccines.

Based on police data, he was convinced he “knew something” about vaccines and the US government conspiracy.

Because the man, a convinced antivax, thought that “the government was poisoning people with the Covid-19 vaccine“.

And like his brother is a pharmacist and administered vaccines, logically he “was killing people”.

In his conspiratorial madness, he would then have killed his brother and his sister-in-law Kelly, 57, present on the spot. The bodies were found at their home. The couple were shot dead, as reported by ABC.

Manhunt

Jeffrey Burnham then fled with his brother’s car. A manhunt ensued after the bodies were found and the man was finally arrested a few days later.





He had slaughtered a woman the day before

He would have for a reason still unknown, killed another woman whom he slaughtered at her house. 83-year-old Rebecca Reynold was found dead at her home in Cumberland on September 29, the day before the pharmacist and his wife were murdered.

A Maryland man killed his brother, a pharmacist, because he was administering COVID vaccines. Jeffrey Burnham, 46, fatally shot his brother Brian Robinette because he thought Robinette was “killing people” with the vaccine, “cops said. Https://t.co/amldZKEUHe – New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 6, 2021

The latter’s car, which had disappeared, was also found near their home.

Her worried mother made a report to the police on September 29. She had specified that the mental stability of her son was worrying, as clarified by CTVNews.

He was charged with all three murders.