Covid-19 – Merck urgently files an authorization request for its “miracle” pill in the United States, soon in Europe?

The American laboratory announced on Monday a request for authorization from the American authorities for a very promising drug against Covid-19.

The Merck laboratory has asked the US Medicines Agency for an emergency authorization to market its anti-Covid pill, the company announces in a press release, reports LCI. This drug, according to a clinical trial, Halve the risk of hospitalization and death of patients with Covid-19.

Molnupiravir would indeed constitute a major advance in the therapeutic management of patients with the virus. The pill could be administered to adult patients with mild to moderate forms of the disease at risk of progressing to severe forms and / or hospitalization, in order to reduce these risks. Such oral treatment, the first real drug against Covid, is eagerly awaited by caregivers to further improve the fight against the virus and its serious forms





“The extreme consequences of this pandemic demand that we act with unprecedented urgency, and this is what our teams have done by submitting this molnupiravir (authorization) request to the FDA.”, underlined Robert Davis, boss of the company, according to LCI.

“Market launch in the coming months”

Merck added work “actively with regulatory agencies around the world to submit emergency use or marketing authorization requests in the coming months.”

According to the clinical trial, the results of which were published in early October, the rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received molnupiravir was halved compared to those who received placebo. No deaths were observed in people treated with the same pill, against 8 in the second group.

The results were so convincing that an independent data monitoring committee, in consultation with the FDA, had called for the trial to be stopped early.

