Covid: the effectiveness of vaccination against severe forms confirmed by this French study

From the 14th day after the injection of the second dose, the researchers observed “a reduction in the risk of hospitalization greater than 90%”. These data confirm other observations made in real life in other countries: Israel, United Kingdom, United States.

Researchers Epi-Lighthouse compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period from December 27, 2020 (start of vaccination in France) to July 20.

“Vaccinated people have 9 times less risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people”, explains to AFP the epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of the Epi-Phare structure, which associates Health insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM).

A total of 22 million people participated in the study over a 7-month period. It was carried out on vaccines from Pfizer / BioNtech, Moderna and AstraZeneca . The fourth vaccine authorized in France, that of Janssen, was released later. It was used in lesser proportions and is therefore not included in the study.

CORONAVIRUS – The results are final. This French study on vaccines against the Covid, largest carried out so far in the world, shows that the vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk by 90% hospitalization and death among the over 50 years .

Faced with the Delta variant, a lack of perspective

To identify the impact of the variant Delta today dominant, the researchers specifically estimated the reduction in the risk of hospitalization during the period when it gained momentum in France, from June 20 (so one month before the end of the study).

They found results comparable to previous periods: an efficiency of 84% in those 75 and over, and 92% in those 50-74. “This reduction is of the same order of magnitude for the risk of death during hospitalization for Covid-19”, according to Epi-Phare.

This makes it possible to provide “initial elements”, but “this period remains very short to assess the real impact of vaccination on this variant”. “The study must be continued to integrate data for August and September”, underlines Pr Zureik.

In addition, the efficacy on severe forms of the disease “does not seem to decrease over the available follow-up period, which was up to 5 months”.

The method of analysis of the study

The study has two parts, devoted to two distinct populations. On the one hand, those aged 75 and over, with a sample of 7.2 million people (50% vaccinated and 50% non-vaccinated). On the other hand, 50-74 year olds, with a sample of 15.4 million people (50% vaccinated and 50% non-vaccinated).

The vaccination campaign in France began on December 27, 2020 for those aged 75 and over, and on February 19 for the second group (February 19 for those aged 65 to 74 and May 10 for those aged 50 to 64). The study followed these two populations until July 20.

To compare the data, the researchers formed pairs. For each person vaccinated on a given date, they matched an unvaccinated person of the same age, gender, and living in the same region, and then compared hospitalization rates with each other.

This study focuses only on the efficacy of vaccines against severe forms. It does not allow to say to what extent they prevent being infected and transmitting Covid-19. Other work around the world has shown that compared to other variants, Delta lowered the effectiveness of vaccines against infection.

However, avoiding serious forms is “the major public health objective”, underlines Pr Zureik: “An epidemic without serious form is no longer an epidemic”.

