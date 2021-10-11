Dacia Duster 4×4 (2021): fort by fort

In short 4WD SUV From 19 290 € Malus: 190 €

CO2 obliges, Dacia was forced to reorganize the 4×4 offer of its star SUV. Formerly available with the Tce 130 and 150 petrol engines, the Duster equipped with all-wheel drive is now only offered with the 4-cylinder diesel 115 hp.

In France, the Duster is the 4×4 of choice for professionals. Robust and very financially accessible, it has won over farmers, foresters and communities. Despite the tension that reigns around diesel, it is alongside the 4-cylinder 1.5 dCi 115 hp that the all-wheel drive will continue its career. A strategic choice that does not increase the amount of the ecological penalty, capital for this type of vehicle studied to the euro. Here, in the worst case, it reaches 190 € (139 g of CO2 / km). The counterpart is a higher entry ticket to offer you the services of this transmission.

The Duster 4×4 now starts at € 19,290 against € 18,300 previously with the Tce 130. Our trial version, with a high-end Prestige finish, is invoiced at € 22,900. At this price and at this level of service, on the new market, the Duster remains untouchable.







The marriage of the 1.5 dCi 115 and all-wheel drive is not unprecedented since it existed before the restyling. The latter is not permanent and is always controlled from a selector placed next to the handbrake. Three modes are available to you. The first “2WD” locks the torque on the front axle, with the aim of limiting fuel consumption. The second, “Auto”, automatically distributes the torque (up to 50%) between the front and rear axles according to the grip of the wheels. This mode favors safety and traction when the weather conditions deteriorate (snow, heavy rain, etc.) Finally, the last driving mode called “Lock”, locks the torque equally (50/50) between the front axle and back.







This central differential lock is increasingly rare today for this category of vehicle. It provides the Duster with excellent off-road capabilities. This mode can only be used outside motorable roads such as mud, difficult paths or sand, because above 60 km / h, it automatically disengages in favor of auto mode.

If the Duster does not have a limited slip differential, it is possible to deactivate ESC (and traction control) when riding on soft ground such as snow or mud to optimize traction. In this case, only the “wheel by wheel” braking function remains active, which will allow the slipping wheel or wheels to be braked in order to transmit the torque to the wheels with the most grip.

To contain costs, Dacia has made the economy of a reduction gear. However, the Duster 4×4’s 6-speed manual transmission is entitled to a shorter first gear than the two-wheel-drive versions to enable it to be driven on difficult roads at low speed. What is a real strong point for off-roading is much less for city driving where the Duster repeatedly inflicts jerks. This inconvenience fades from the second report to find a more pleasant driving.







The torque of 1.5 dCi (260 Nm) is an asset for off-road practice but also for driving pleasure on the road where it is responsible for offering correct acceleration and relaunching, knowing that this 4×4 version is more heavy (1,400 kg). Finally, it is also an advantage for fuel consumption. During our test carried out on a mixed course with a short section of offroad, we noted an average of 6 l / 100 km.





If the Duster 4×4 is an AS on the track, it is less comfortable on the asphalt. In question, the Mud and Snow Goodyear tires which fitted our test version. While these “4-season” tires offer the ability to drive in difficult conditions, they are much less effective on asphalt and especially in the wet where their grip is poor.

Fitted with suitable tires, the Duster further sheds light on the progress made by the brand in recent years in terms of road behavior. The damping filtration, steering precision, soundproofing and body support are of very good quality, making Dacia’s SUV an excellent traveler.











The restyling that took place a few months ago brought some changes, especially in terms of style. We thus find the new light signature in the form of an arrow at the front as well as at the rear, a redesigned grille but without the new logo that will arrive on the late 2022 model and a new spoiler. This 4×4 version is distinguished by its plastic protections badged “4WD” on the front fenders and protective skis under the front and rear bumpers.







Light brushstroke inside with a now 8-inch multimedia screen, seats with headrests borrowed from the last Clio and a sliding armrest at the level of the central console hiding a storage of 1.1 liters and integrating two sockets USB for rear passengers.







The “multiview camera” option, invoiced only 300 €, is a great help for those who regularly stray off the beaten track. This is a 360 ° camera that allows you to manually select the desired angle. No change in terms of the neat finish and choice of materials, robust. The only change in this version concerns the boot space. The arrival of a rear axle lost about thirty liters of capacity in the trunk (411 liters) which nevertheless retains a housing for a real spare wheel.