Dance with the stars: Bruno from 12 Coups de midi in the next season?

He never ceases to be talked about. And for good reason, Bruno, the greatest Master of midday, fascinates: with more than a million euros in earnings earned at 12 noon shots, the young man has enough to be satisfied with his new lifestyle. He who is a game show addict would like moreover participate in another program, broadcast on TF1 : Dance with the stars ! So here, no need to answer questions but rather to show what he can do with his body! Indeed, the champion confided on this subject in the columns of Union of Reims this Sunday, October 10.

Bruno therefore said he was very excited if the production offered him a proposal: “It might amuse me”, he declared, he who admits to beinge “a big fan” from the program. “I followed all the seasons. It could be a nice challenge!” A challenge above all that does not resemble his habits since one can be the greatest Master of midday but also the worst dancer. But apparently everything worked out for Bruno. Well, almost everything, he who recently confessed on the set of Do not touch My TV, that he was always single.

A new challenge for Bruno

But Bruno does not lose hope: “So we know, € 1,026,107 in earnings. We know you found the money, but did you find love?”, Cyril Hanouna asked him on October 5. “Not always single. I didn’t manage to find it until I was 30”. But the champion can now boast of having won a great show: “Now with 1 million it will maybe be easier”. A remark that made the columnists laugh a lot, he who admitted not having received all of his earnings at once: “My journey was so long, they pay three months after what I received. So that is to say what I earned in the shows broadcast in January, I received a check in April. . So in fact since April, every month, I get a check “.

