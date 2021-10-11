Darmanin pincer Monseigneur – Liberation

The head of the bishops of France must explain himself to the Minister of the Interior after having affirmed that canon law was superior to the law of the Republic. A controversy badly perceived by believers stunned by the revelations on the extent of child crime in the Church.

One week day after day after the delivery of the Sauvé report which puts forward the figure of 216,000 minor victims of sexual violence committed by priests and religious since the 1950s, the Archbishop of Reims Eric Moulins-Beaufort, President of the Bishops of France (CEF), is received this Tuesday at the beginning of the afternoon, Place Beauvau by the Minister of the Interior, in charge of worship. To extinguish, in fact, the political fire caused by the comments, on October 6 on France Info, of Moulins-Beaufort, which explained: “The secrecy of confession has always been respected by the French Republic. It is the honor of the French Republic to respect the dignity of the conscience of each person in this way.“





Why is the president of the bishops going to place Beauvau?

Summoned or invited? Semantics are important. Indeed, it was first question, in the media, of a summons of the prelate, taking again the information given by the place Beauvau. Without consultation with the Elysée, Gérald Darmanin took the initiative on Thursday to ask Moulins-Beaufort to “come and explain what he said“. The…