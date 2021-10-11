data leak reveals that these streamers have privileges that are difficult to justify

Twitch suffered a massive data breach last week. Source code, income from streamers, unannounced projects, curious Internet users were able to gorge themselves. However, this leak has revealed private information allowing a better understanding of the functioning of the leader in online video game streaming. For example, some streamers have privileges written in black and white and are difficult to justify.

privileges difficult to justify

At Twitch, the biggest streamers can boast of fielding millions. A particularly low percentage which counts among its ranks the pillars of streaming, having started their activity even before the creation of Twitch, in 2011. A rare success which is explained in particular by the popularity of the videographer and the loyalty of his community. However, this leak also lifted the veil on an anthology of streamers evolving in the small papers of Twitch. Content creators for whom reports have little effect, with general Twitch moderators being invited to escalate them to designated colleagues.

The leak revealed that the streamers RiceGum, loltyler1 or even djWHEAT could not be suspended for minor reports. Regarding djWHEAT, the explanation is logical: Marcus Graham is “Head of Creator Development” at Twitch and he happened to stream with his minor son known as miniWHEAT. The indications suggest that reports about her son’s on-screen presence – something Twitch’s rules condemn – should not be heeded. But for RiceGum and loltyler1, two streamers having already been at the origin of various and varied controversies, the justifications are non-existent.





Granted, RiceGum and tyler1 are two extremely popular streamers. However, they are supposed to follow the same rules as other videographers on the platform. It is still possible to imagine that these “privileges” were put in place to avoid systematic automatic suspensions in the face of repeated reports made by toxic communities. A more in-depth verification would then be requested with a view to the attribution of a sanction or not. In addition, this list would come from a log file, listing all the modifications made to the database and not the database itself. Thus, it is quite possible that this list is old, even obsolete.

At any rate, rumors of preferred streamers have persisted over the years, due to relatively light measures according to some streamers. Streamers Alinity and Amouranth have often been singled out, although Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has just received a fifth ban on Twitch this Friday, October 8, and simultaneous suspensions on her Instagram and Tik Tok accounts. It is possible that the streamer was suspended permanently. However, it is now recognized that Twitch offers, or has offered, privileges to some of its streamers, who are among the biggest names on the platform obviously.