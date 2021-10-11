Delphine Jubillar killed and hidden near her house? These elements at the origin of the new excavations

According to Le Parisien, investigators would focus on the area around the Jubillar house to find Delphine’s body. Indeed, he might be hidden near what was previously his home.

Ten months. Ten long months after the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar, the investigation continues to find the body of this 33-year-old mother, who disappeared on December 16, 2020 in Cagnac-Les-Mines. If according to her husband, Cédric Jubillar, her wife ran away with a lover, no trace of the young nurse has been found. A track that was also quickly contradicted by the police. Since June 18, her husband is in prison for spousal homicide, he who always claims his innocence. But according to The Parisian, numerous elements would indicate to the investigators that the body of Delphine Jubillar would be concealed near his house.

Indeed, since the day of his disappearance, the entire Tarn region has been scrutinized by investigators. But according to the daily, the investigators favor the track of “short trip”. Indeed, they believe that Cédric Jubillar could not have left his children alone for several days. However, The Parisian recalls that the gendarmes noted, and this on several occasions, that the man did not hesitate to leave his two children alone, unattended, when they were asleep. “But he was only absent for a short time”, write our colleagues. It is also good to remember that during this period, a curfew had been put in place to fight against the epidemic of the coronavirus. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. no movement outside the home was authorized.

Research continues

Research is therefore continuing to find the mother’s body. Even if for the moment, no trace of Delphine Jubillar has been found, the investigators do not lose hope and continue to look for the slightest clue that would bring them to her. Recently, the gendarmes searched underground veins, difficult to access, next to the family house: “The mining past and the hilly topography of the town, with several woods and impenetrable wasteland, make operations particularly difficult”, report La Dépêche du Midi.

