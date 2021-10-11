Depay and the Netherlands feast, the Welsh keep the Belgians waiting

The poster left little room for doubt and the suspense did not last more than ten minutes. The Netherlands easily dominated Gibraltar (6-0) on Monday night in Rotterdam. Louis Van Gaal’s team, victorious (7-0) in the first leg, slashed the opposing resistance in the 9th minute with a Van Dijk header at the near post from a corner (1-0). Depay doubled the bet on a back pass from Klaassen (2-0, 21st) two minutes after seeing Gibraltar goalkeeper Benda fending off his first penalty. But a second hand fault in the area gave the Barcelona opportunity to offer himself a double, in force (3-0, 45th + 3).
The score swelled after the break with a caviar from Lang for the head of Dumfries (4-0, 48th), a strike from close to Danjuma (5-0, 75th) then another from Malen (6-0, 86th) on an assist from … Depay. In difficulty at PSG, Wijnaldum played the entire match flawlessly, with a counter strike (29th) and another repelled by a parade from Benda (42nd). In Group G of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the Netherlands remain in the lead with 2 points ahead of Norway and 4 over Turkey.
Turkey still alive
The Norwegians, without Haaland, defeated Montenegro (2-0), thanks to a brace from Southampton striker Elyounoussi. The Turks, with Lille Burak Yilmaz and Çelik and Marseillais Ünder at kick-off, were led in Latvia, but they scored a capital victory at the end of the match, with a penalty signed Yilmaz (90th + 9) . Two days from the end, they remain in the game, at least for a second place synonymous with a jump-off. Especially that a Netherlands – Norway is scheduled to end on November 16.
Belgium not yet qualified
In Group E, Belgium, fourth in the League of Nations, saw their pursuers, Wales and the Czech Republic, win respectively in Estonia (1-0, Moore’s goal) and against Belarus at Kazan (RUS) (2-0, goals from Schick and Hlosek). The Belgians must therefore wait to validate their ticket for the World Cup in Qatar. Five points behind, the Czechs and Welsh are neck and neck for the play-off place but the Czechs have only one game to play against two to the Welsh, who will end against Belgium in Cardiff (November 16) .