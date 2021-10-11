Depay and the Netherlands feast, the Welsh keep the Belgians waiting

Belgium not yet qualified

In Group E, Belgium, fourth in the League of Nations, saw their pursuers, Wales and the Czech Republic, win respectively in Estonia (1-0, Moore’s goal) and against Belarus at Kazan (RUS) (2-0, goals from Schick and Hlosek). The Belgians must therefore wait to validate their ticket for the World Cup in Qatar. Five points behind, the Czechs and Welsh are neck and neck for the play-off place but the Czechs have only one game to play against two to the Welsh, who will end against Belgium in Cardiff (November 16) .