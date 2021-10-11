DEPECHE INFO. Near Toulouse, an employee dies after being run over by a work colleague

the essential

A 56-year-old woman was killed this Saturday in Fronton. The suspect allegedly struck her by accident in the parking lot of a supermarket. They were both coming out of a party in a supermarket.

The evening with coworkers ended in a tragic way. A 38-year-old man, suspected of having killed one of his collaborators in Fronton this Saturday, October 9, was arrested Sunday by the gendarmes of the Toulouse Saint-Michel research brigade.

Saturday evening, employees of a supermarket gathered for a work meeting. Some employees have consumed alcohol. At around 2 a.m., a 56-year-old woman was found on the ground, her face bloodied. Firefighters and Smur picked her up and transported her to hospital. This 50-year-old finally succumbed to her injuries.





An accident according to the suspect

Following this tragedy, the prosecution opened an investigation for homicide and the investigations were entrusted to the soldiers of Fronton and those of the Toulouse Saint-Michel research brigade. Quick checks identified the suspect, a 38-year-old individual who lives in Tarn-et-Garonne.

This thirty-something, employed in the same store as the victim, was taken into custody. According to his version, it would be a pure accident. This woman was lying on the road and he would not have seen her when he was backing up. Following the impact, he was reportedly scared and decided to flee.

Has he consumed alcohol? Is it an accident as reported by the suspect? Investigations should allow this version to be verified. The magistrates decided to open a judicial investigation. The facts are reclassified as manslaughter. The driver is currently referred to the prosecution, he should be indicted during the day.