Did you know ? Didier Bourdon is very close to a famous French singer

Actor, humorist, director or even film producer, Didier Bourdon has more than one string to his bow. To be a complete artist, all that was missing from his CV was the extra line for a clip. Before playing Jarry’s father in the TV movie Beside, broadcast this Monday, October 11 on TF1, the actor accepted the proposal of a famous French rapper. Although their universes are diametrically opposed, Didier Bourdon was kind enough to participate in the last clip of the Soprano singer. In the video of the title Near the stars, a real tribute to the Gold group, the former coach of The Voice Kids had the honor of collaborating with the actor of the film Les Trois Frères.

From then on, Didier Bourdon was transported to a futuristic universe where the universe of the Stranger Things series comes to mingle with that of Star Trek. For this surprise appearance, the former member of the comedy group the Unknowns takes on the role of an uncompromising and very strict father with his little boy Sam. The latter is punished by the actor after listening to his “wild music” a little too loud in his house. “You don’t have homework to do,” he asks her with false authority. The boy prefers to train to become a star. What the actor hastens to answer him: “What is this obsession with wanting to become a star, to be known at all costs. Then you know, there is nothing wrong with being a stranger” , An answer full of innuendos which does not seem to convince the boy, ready (…)





