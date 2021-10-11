Didier Deschamps: “Benzema has proven that it is essential”

“The Blues have not mastered the game from A to Z but they still managed to reverse the scenario. Is this the main lesson of this tournament?

It would be a bit reductive to say that. In the scenario, we played the first twenty minutes with control of the ball. We stopped playing after 20 minutes. We suffered, we retreated, we came back pretty quickly. At half-time, we decided to go get them higher and take more risks. Even if it means being in one against one behind.