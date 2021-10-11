Didier Deschamps: “Benzema has proven that it is essential”

“The Blues have not mastered the game from A to Z but they still managed to reverse the scenario. Is this the main lesson of this tournament?
It would be a bit reductive to say that. In the scenario, we played the first twenty minutes with control of the ball. We stopped playing after 20 minutes. We suffered, we retreated, we came back pretty quickly. At half-time, we decided to go get them higher and take more risks. Even if it means being in one against one behind.
We tried to have higher recoveries and create danger. The Spaniards still have this ability to monopolize this ball. By putting more aggression, we made them make mistakes. There is still that state of mind and that character.
Has 3-4-1-2 convinced you?
The result suggests that … I knew very well that this system is interesting for us. It requires adjustments. There is inevitably a lack of automatisms. We had some difficulties. For the team’s balance, it’s an interesting system. There have never been five to defend. In the second half, we were three, with a one-on-one defense.
When I make this choice (from 3-4-1-2), it is also to have my offensive triangle in the axis. The biggest difficulty with this 3-player system is when you face teams with a 4-player pattern with off-center players. Mastering it will require repetition. What we do inside needs to be improved.
“Benzema is not the same player as in 2015”
Hugo Lloris spoke of a lack of confidence recently. Does this victory sweep away this observation?
There is no lack of confidence. What is behind and behind. The players have proven that they are always at the top level. We remain on three good results with content. The best vitamin is winning matches. There has been no loss of confidence. If we had lost confidence, we wouldn’t be in Milan to win this League of Nations.
How do you judge Karim Benzema’s performance in this tournament?
Karim is an essential player, he proved it in these two matches. I am really happy for the whole and happy for him. It has a formidable efficiency. He’s not the same player as in 2015. He’s sharp. Humanly, he has matured. He’s not going to play four or five competitions. It is not the most important title. But it was important for him to win this title. “