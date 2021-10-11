More

    Diesel has never been so expensive in France

    By exceeding 1.53 euros per liter, fuel for diesel vehicles broke a price record according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

    The fuel continues to climb. According to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition relayed by The echoes, diesel thus reached its all-time high last week at 1.5354 euros per liter. The previous record is broken by a few cents. It dated from the first week of October 2018, just before the start of the yellow vests crisis.

    According to the site Carbu.com which follows the evolution of prices in service stations, the fuel of diesel vehicles would cost even more since it would be on average at 1.558 euros per liter. In one year the increase exceeds 28%.

    The price of oil on the rise

    On the gasoline side, inflation is high but the SP 95 did not beat its 2012 record. It is sold on average in France according to the ministry at 1.6073 euros per liter against more than 1.66 for his record.


    After having returned to the pre-Covid price level in September, the price of fuel is now close to its historical records. The price of a full tank has increased from 10 to more than 15 euros in one year depending on the size of the tank.

    These increases can be explained by the return to growth with strong global demand and a surge in the price of oil.

