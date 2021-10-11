DIRECT. Covid-19: in New Zealand, unvaccinated caregivers and teachers will no longer be able to practice

Follow the day’s events live:

12:40. The Merck laboratory requests authorization of molnupiravir, its experimental oral antiviral drug against COVID-19 in the United States. According to this American pharmaceutical company and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutic, this drug is effective in adults with mild to moderate COVID-19. It is now up to the regulator in the United States to assess the data on safety and its effectiveness before announcing a decision within a few weeks.

12:30 p.m. Growth in the United States less good than expected? Investment bank Goldman Sachs has lowered its forecast for the growth of the US economy to 5.6% in 2021 and 4% in 2022. So far, the forecast has been 5.7% in 2021 and 4%. , 4% in 2022. The bank calls into question “the more lasting negative effect of the coronavirus on the consumer services sector” and the shortage of semiconductors which should not improve before the first half of 2022, which delay restocking.

12:15. Up to 10,000 euros fine for a clandestine evening in Marseille. The two organizers and the company managing the dance hall where some 300 people had gathered on New Year’s Eve, in violation of the health curfew were sentenced by the Marseille Criminal Court. The two organizers were fined 8,000 euros, including 4,000 euros suspended, for concealed work. For its part, the managing company of the Marseille dance hall was sentenced to a criminal fine of 20,000 euros, including 10,000 euros suspended. The court also pronounced the confiscation of the sums seized that evening, that is to say more than 10 000 euros representing the amount of the collections for the entries and the drinks.

12:07. End of the compulsory mask in primary school in 47 departments: “I can breathe better”, confided the relieved pupils on France Info. Since Monday, October 11, 21 departments have been added to the list of those where primary school students can remove the mask in class.

11:49 am. Phase 3 trials positive for an AstraZeneca antibody cocktail. A cocktail of AstraZeneca antibodies gave results deemed positive by the pharmaceutical company in phase 3 clinical trials against Covid-19, according to a press release on Monday.

The trial of the drug AZD7442, a combination of antibodies, “produced a statistically satisfactory reduction in” severe Covid-19 cases or deaths from the disease compared to a placebo in outpatients with mild symptoms to moderate ”Covid-19, details the AstraZeneca press release.

11:19 am. With telework, “productivity should increase further”. In the survey carried out for the Parisian-Today in France, 41% of employees surveyed by the Ipsos institute consider themselves more efficient when they are teleworking. According to economist Gilbert Cette, this productivity gain is set to improve further. To read here.

10:50 a.m. New Zealand: unvaccinated caregivers and teachers will no longer be able to practice. New Zealand announced on Monday that most caregivers and teachers will no longer be able to carry out their activity without receiving the vaccine against Covid-19.

“We cannot leave anything to chance, which is why we are making it mandatory,” said Chris Hipkins, the minister in charge of the fight against the coronavirus who is also the minister of education. Doctors, nurses and other caregivers directly in contact with patients should be vaccinated before December 1. Education personnel in contact with students must have received two doses by January 1.

10:35 am. The last five-year budget before the Assembly, incomplete copy. The National Assembly begins this Monday the last budget season of the five-year term, with a budget bill for 2022 heavy with post-crisis spending and investments but still incomplete, and which the oppositions denounce as misleading.

Two important components are missing: the investment plan promised by Emmanuel Macron to build France in 2030 and which he will unveil on Tuesday, and the “engagement income” for young people, still shrouded in uncertainties.

10:29 am. United States, Brazil and India, the most bereaved countries in the world. The United States is the country most bereaved by this epidemic with 713,224 deaths, followed by Brazil (601,011), India (450,589), Mexico (281,958) and Russia (216,415).

The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

10:03 am. The pandemic has claimed nearly 4.9 million lives worldwide. The pandemic has killed at least 4,852,089 people worldwide since the end of December 2019.

9.44 a.m. In Alsace, the “pleasure” finally found in dancing teas. “The pleasure of dancing and being in a group is great! “: After more than a year and a half of interruption, tea dances have resumed in Diemeringen (Bas-Rhin), to the delight of a public weaned from dance by the Covid-19.

For months and months that the cultural center of this hunchbacked village in Alsace, located a stone’s throw from the Moselle, had no longer welcomed the swaying hips of alert seniors and fond of these dancing afternoons, important vectors of social bond for many of them.

But on this sunny Sunday in October, it is the long-awaited recovery: between 200 and 300 people made the trip, who would not have missed under any pretext this opportunity to tread a dance floor again, for eight euros d entry and, of course, the presentation of the now unavoidable sanitary pass.

9:27 a.m. Marseille: a man arrested after using Emmanuel Macron’s health pass. The 19-year-old presented the QR code of the head of state’s health pass, which had leaked on the Internet last month, at the entrance of a hospital on October 5. He was fined. To read here.

8:59 am. The end of free tests is “good logic to encourage vaccination”, according to Michel Barnier, candidate for the Republican Congress for the 2022 presidential election.

8:51 am. “We will only come out of this crisis if everyone is vaccinated, it is in the general interest”, explains on BFMTV Michel Barnier, candidate for the Congress of the Republicans for the presidential election of 2022.



8:46 am. Covid and flu, a deadly cocktail? “People who catch the flu and Covid at the same time this winter are twice as likely to die as those who only have the coronavirus,” according to the chief executive of the British Health Security Agency, Dr Jenny Harries, taken over by The Guardian. She invites the British to be vaccinated against the two viruses.

8:25 am. Australia: Sydney emerges from almost four months of confinement. The inhabitants of Sydney come out of nearly four months of strict containment this Monday, decreed in Australia’s largest city to block the Covid-19 epidemic. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 496 cases recorded on Monday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

Some places open to the public, such as bars or restaurants, are once again open for vaccinated clients.

7:59 am. In Malaysia, restrictions relaxed for vaccinated travelers. Malaysia decides to ease restrictions on travel within and out of its borders for fully vaccinated people due to a slowdown in the epidemic and a rise in the vaccination rate. The country has been in the grip of its worst wave of Covid-19 in recent months, prompting the authorities to put in place strict containment throughout the territory. The country, which has a population of some 32 million, has seen more than 2.3 million cases and an estimated 27,000 deaths.

7.45 a.m. Management of the Covid-19 crisis: “I do not regret any decision”, insists Agnès Buzyn. The former Minister of Health, at the helm between May 2017 and February 2020, returned to his indictment for “endangering the lives of others”, due to his management of the Covid epidemic. 19, on CNews. To read here.

7:22. Vaccines 90% effective against severe forms, according to a French study. Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% in people over 50 and also seems effective against the Delta variant, on which we still lack perspective, according to a large French study alive actual published this Monday.

“This means that vaccinated people have 9 times less risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people”, explains epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of the Epi-Phare structure, which associates the ‘Health insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM).

To reach this conclusion, Epi-Phare researchers compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period of from December 27, 2020 (start of vaccination in France) to July 20.

6:59 am. Fear of an outbreak of bronchiolitis. After being placed under cover due to Covid, the countries of the northern hemisphere are preparing for this winter for a possible rebound in bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects babies and can sometimes lead them to hospital. “The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large,” warns in its latest opinion the Scientific Council, which guides the French government.

Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid barrier gestures also blocked other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), responsible for bronchiolitis. The children were less infected than usual, and therefore have less immunity. The French Scientific Council thus notes a “significant acquired collective immunity deficit for children born after March 2020”.

6:45 am. No more masks at school: the map of departments that can do without it. Oise, Gironde, North… in several departments where the epidemic is on the decline, students from CP to CM2 will in turn be able to drop the mask from this Monday. A list in addition to the 47 departments already concerned since last Monday. Find here the map of the departments where the mask is no longer compulsory at school.

6:40 am. Three out of four French people received a first dose of the vaccine. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,844,346 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.4% of the total population) and 49,208,332 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73% of the population). total). In detail, nearly 85% of eligible French people (aged over 12) are fully vaccinated.

#Vaccination # COVID19 | As of October 10:

✔ 50,844,346 people received a first injection

✔ 49,208,332 people have a complete vaccination schedule – Ministry of Solidarity and Health (@Sante_Gouv) October 10, 2021

6:35 am. 8 new deaths from Covid-19 in France in the past 24 hours. A total of 117,052 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. The figures for the epidemic in France are improving. According to figures from Public Health France (SPF), there are now 6,737 people hospitalized due to a coronavirus infection (against 6,708 the day before). They were 7,308 seven days ago. Among them, 1,132 patients are cared for in critical care services which receive the most serious cases. They were 1,127 the day before and 1,326 a week earlier.

6:20 am. Self-tests and health passes, free overseas screening … new details for after October 15. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced it via a press release. It also reveals the prices that will have to be applied for paid tests. All the details for after October 15 to discover here.