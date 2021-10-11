DIRECT. Covid-19: Sydney residents relieved after four months of strict containment

Follow the day’s events live:

8:25 am. Australia: Sydney emerges from almost four months of confinement. The inhabitants of Sydney come out of nearly four months of strict containment this Monday, decreed in Australia’s largest city to block the Covid-19 epidemic. In this city of five million inhabitants, containment was decided in the summer to prevent the spread of the Delta variant of the highly contagious coronavirus.

It was lifted after 106 days of restrictions, in view of the drop in contamination – 496 cases recorded on Monday in the state of New South Wales, the most populous in the country – and the advance of vaccination, with more than 70% of the population over the age of 16 fully vaccinated.

Some places open to the public, such as bars or restaurants, are once again open for vaccinated clients.

7:59 am. In Malaysia, restrictions relaxed for vaccinated travelers. Malaysia decides to ease restrictions on travel within and out of its borders for fully vaccinated people due to a slowdown in the epidemic and a rise in the vaccination rate. The country has been in the grip of its worst wave of Covid-19 in recent months, prompting the authorities to put in place strict containment throughout the territory. The country, which has a population of some 32 million, has seen more than 2.3 million cases and an estimated 27,000 deaths.

7.45 a.m. Management of the Covid-19 crisis: “I do not regret any decision”, insists Agnès Buzyn. The former Minister of Health, at the helm between May 2017 and February 2020, returned to his indictment for “endangering the lives of others”, due to his management of the Covid epidemic. 19, on CNews. To read here.

7:22. Vaccines 90% effective against severe forms, according to a French study. Vaccination against Covid-19 reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 90% in people over 50 and also seems effective against the Delta variant, on which we still lack perspective, according to a large French study alive actual published this Monday.

“This means that vaccinated people have 9 times less risk of being hospitalized or dying from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people”, explains epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik, director of the Epi-Phare structure, which associates the ‘Health insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM).

To reach this conclusion, Epi-Phare researchers compared the data of 11 million vaccinated people over the age of 50 with those of 11 million unvaccinated people in the same age group, over a period of from December 27, 2020 (start of vaccination in France) to July 20.

6:59 am. Fear of an outbreak of bronchiolitis. After being placed under cover due to Covid, the countries of the northern hemisphere are preparing for this winter for a possible rebound in bronchiolitis, a respiratory disease that affects babies and can sometimes lead them to hospital. “The bronchiolitis epidemic could be large,” warns in its latest opinion the Scientific Council, which guides the French government.



Last winter, confinements and anti-Covid barrier gestures also blocked other viruses, including RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), responsible for bronchiolitis. The children were less infected than usual, and therefore have less immunity. The French Scientific Council thus notes a “significant acquired collective immunity deficit for children born after March 2020”.

6:45 am. No more masks at school: the map of departments that can do without it. Oise, Gironde, North… in several departments where the epidemic is on the decline, students from CP to CM2 will in turn be able to drop the mask from this Monday. A list in addition to the 47 departments already concerned since last Monday. Find here the map of the departments where the mask is no longer compulsory at school.

6:40 am. Three out of four French people received a first dose of the vaccine. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in France, 50,844,346 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.4% of the total population) and 49,208,332 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73% of the population). total). In detail, nearly 85% of eligible French people (aged over 12) are fully vaccinated.

6:35 am. 8 new deaths from Covid-19 in France in the past 24 hours. A total of 117,052 people have lost their lives since the start of the epidemic.

6.30 a.m. The figures for the epidemic in France are improving. According to figures from Public Health France (SPF), there are now 6,737 people hospitalized due to a coronavirus infection (against 6,708 the day before). They were 7,308 seven days ago. Among them, 1,132 patients are cared for in critical care services which receive the most serious cases. They were 1,127 the day before and 1,326 a week earlier.

6:20 am. Self-tests and health passes, free overseas screening … new details for after October 15. The Ministry of Solidarity and Health announced it via a press release. It also reveals the prices that will have to be applied for paid tests. All the details for after October 15 to discover here.