Discover the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony which will be broadcast on Saturday 20 November live on TF1 from Cannes

On Saturday 20 November, the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards, presented by Nikos Aliagas, will be organized from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. The NRJ Music Awards bring together the biggest French and international stars every year for the only awards ceremony where the winners are chosen by the public.
This Monday, the organizers unveiled the list of nominees for this new edition. “From Monday 11 October from 12 noon until 19 November 8 pm, the public can vote for their favorite artists / titles, on nrj.fr and mytf1.fr once a day, in each of the categories. The voting mechanism tested in previous editions is maintained: it is only possible to VOTE, in each category, once a day. Voting management is still entrusted to the company ATOS WORLDLINE, ATOS ‘center of expertise in high-tech transactional services, “they said in a press release.
.
Here is the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards
.
FRANCOPHONE REVELATION OF THE YEAR
ANGELCY
CEPHAZ
HERVÉ
THE ZARRA
NAPS
WERE VANA
INTERNATIONAL REVELATION OF THE YEAR
BAD BUNNY
DUNCAN LAURENCE
FAOUZIA
JUSTIN WELLINGTON
OLIVIA RODRIGO
THE KID LAROI
FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR
13 ORGANIZED
INDOCHINA
POLO & PAN
TAXI THERAPY
VITAA & SLIMANE
FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
AMEL BENT & HATIK – “1, 2, 3”
DADJU & ANITTA – “My Sun”
GIMS & DHURATA DORA – “Only You“
GRAND CORPS MALADE & LOUANE – “Derrière Le Brouillard“
KENDJI & SOOLKING – “Bebeto“
M. POKORA & DADJU – “Si On Disait”
SIA & AMIR – “1 + 1”
INTERNATIONAL GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR
COLDPLAY
IMAGINE DRAGONS
MANESKIN
MAROON 5
SILK SONIC
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
BLACK EYED PEAS & SHAKIRA – “Girl Like Me”
COLDPLAY & BTS – “My Universe”
DJ SNAKE & SELENA GOMEZ – “Selfish Love”
ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA – “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)
THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”
THE WEEKND & ARIANA GRANDE – “Save Your Tears”
FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DADJU GIMS
GRAND CORPS MALADE
HATIK
JÉRÉMY FRÉROT
KEEN’V
KENDJI
SOPRANO TAYC
VIANNEY
INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
ED SHEERAN
JUSTIN BIEBER
LIL NAS X
SHAWN MENDES
THE WEEKND
TOM GREGORY
FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
AMEL BENT
CLARA LUCIANI
EVA
HOSHI
JULIETTE ARMANET
LOUANE
WEJDENE
YSEULT
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ARTIST OF THE YEAR
AVA MAX
BILLIE EILISH
CAMILA CABELLO
DOJA CAT
DUA LIPA
SIA
SHAKIRA
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
ED SHEERAN – “Bad Habits“
IMAGINE DRAGONS – “Follow You“
JUSTIN BIEBER ft DANIEL CAESAR, GIVEON – “Peaches“
OLIVIA RODRIGO – “Good 4 U”
SHOUSE – “Love Tonight”
THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”
THE WEEKND – ”Save Your Tears”
DJ OF THE YEAR
DAVID GUETTA
DJ SNAKE
KUNGS
MARTIN GARRIX
OFENBACH
ROBIN SCHULZ
CLIP OF THE YEAR
DJ SNAKE / SELENA GOMEZ – ”Selfish Love”
ED SHEERAN – ”Bad Habits”
GRAND CORPS MALADE / LOUANE – ”Derrière Le Brouillard”
JULIEN DORÉ – ”Waf”
LIL NAS X – ”Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
SOPRANO – ”Near The Stars”
TAYC – ”Le Temps”
THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – ”Stay”
THE WEEKND – “Save Your Tears”
VITAA & SLIMANE – ”De l’Or”