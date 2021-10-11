More

    Discover the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony which will be broadcast on Saturday 20 November live on TF1 from Cannes

    Entertainment


    On Saturday 20 November, the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards, presented by Nikos Aliagas, will be organized from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. The NRJ Music Awards bring together the biggest French and international stars every year for the only awards ceremony where the winners are chosen by the public.

    This Monday, the organizers unveiled the list of nominees for this new edition. “From Monday 11 October from 12 noon until 19 November 8 pm, the public can vote for their favorite artists / titles, on nrj.fr and mytf1.fr once a day, in each of the categories. The voting mechanism tested in previous editions is maintained: it is only possible to VOTE, in each category, once a day. Voting management is still entrusted to the company ATOS WORLDLINE, ATOS ‘center of expertise in high-tech transactional services, “they said in a press release.

    .

    Here is the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards

    .

    FRANCOPHONE REVELATION OF THE YEAR

    ANGELCY

    CEPHAZ

    HERVÉ

    THE ZARRA

    NAPS

    WERE VANA

    INTERNATIONAL REVELATION OF THE YEAR

    BAD BUNNY

    DUNCAN LAURENCE

    FAOUZIA

    JUSTIN WELLINGTON

    OLIVIA RODRIGO

    THE KID LAROI

    FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR

    13 ORGANIZED

    INDOCHINA

    POLO & PAN

    TAXI THERAPY

    VITAA & SLIMANE

    FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

    AMEL BENT & HATIK – “1, 2, 3”

    DADJU & ANITTA – “My Sun”

    GIMS & DHURATA DORA – “Only You“

    GRAND CORPS MALADE & LOUANE – “Derrière Le Brouillard“

    KENDJI & SOOLKING – “Bebeto“

    M. POKORA & DADJU – “Si On Disait”

    SIA & AMIR – “1 + 1”

    INTERNATIONAL GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR

    COLDPLAY

    IMAGINE DRAGONS

    MANESKIN

    MAROON 5

    SILK SONIC

    INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR


    BLACK EYED PEAS & SHAKIRA – “Girl Like Me”

    COLDPLAY & BTS – “My Universe”

    DJ SNAKE & SELENA GOMEZ – “Selfish Love”

    ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA – “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)

    THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”

    THE WEEKND & ARIANA GRANDE – “Save Your Tears”

    FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    DADJU GIMS

    GRAND CORPS MALADE

    HATIK

    JÉRÉMY FRÉROT

    KEEN’V

    KENDJI

    SOPRANO TAYC

    VIANNEY

    INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    ED SHEERAN

    JUSTIN BIEBER

    LIL NAS X

    SHAWN MENDES

    THE WEEKND

    TOM GREGORY

    FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    AMEL BENT

    CLARA LUCIANI

    EVA

    HOSHI

    JULIETTE ARMANET

    LOUANE

    WEJDENE

    YSEULT

    INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ARTIST OF THE YEAR

    AVA MAX

    BILLIE EILISH

    CAMILA CABELLO

    DOJA CAT

    DUA LIPA

    SIA

    SHAKIRA

    INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

    ED SHEERAN – “Bad Habits“

    IMAGINE DRAGONS – “Follow You“

    JUSTIN BIEBER ft DANIEL CAESAR, GIVEON – “Peaches“

    OLIVIA RODRIGO – “Good 4 U”

    SHOUSE – “Love Tonight”

    THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”

    THE WEEKND – ”Save Your Tears”

    DJ OF THE YEAR

    DAVID GUETTA

    DJ SNAKE

    KUNGS

    MARTIN GARRIX

    OFENBACH

    ROBIN SCHULZ

    CLIP OF THE YEAR

    DJ SNAKE / SELENA GOMEZ – ”Selfish Love”

    ED SHEERAN – ”Bad Habits”

    GRAND CORPS MALADE / LOUANE – ”Derrière Le Brouillard”

    JULIEN DORÉ – ”Waf”

    LIL NAS X – ”Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

    SOPRANO – ”Near The Stars”

    TAYC – ”Le Temps”

    THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – ”Stay”

    THE WEEKND – “Save Your Tears”

    VITAA & SLIMANE – ”De l’Or”


    Aslam

