Discover the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards ceremony which will be broadcast on Saturday 20 November live on TF1 from Cannes

On Saturday 20 November, the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards, presented by Nikos Aliagas, will be organized from the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes. The NRJ Music Awards bring together the biggest French and international stars every year for the only awards ceremony where the winners are chosen by the public.

This Monday, the organizers unveiled the list of nominees for this new edition. “From Monday 11 October from 12 noon until 19 November 8 pm, the public can vote for their favorite artists / titles, on nrj.fr and mytf1.fr once a day, in each of the categories. The voting mechanism tested in previous editions is maintained: it is only possible to VOTE, in each category, once a day. Voting management is still entrusted to the company ATOS WORLDLINE, ATOS ‘center of expertise in high-tech transactional services, “they said in a press release.

Here is the list of nominees for the 23rd edition of the NRJ Music Awards

FRANCOPHONE REVELATION OF THE YEAR

ANGELCY

CEPHAZ

HERVÉ

THE ZARRA

NAPS

WERE VANA

INTERNATIONAL REVELATION OF THE YEAR

BAD BUNNY

DUNCAN LAURENCE

FAOUZIA

JUSTIN WELLINGTON

OLIVIA RODRIGO

THE KID LAROI

FRANCOPHONE GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR

13 ORGANIZED

INDOCHINA

POLO & PAN

TAXI THERAPY

VITAA & SLIMANE

FRANCOPHONE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

AMEL BENT & HATIK – “1, 2, 3”

DADJU & ANITTA – “My Sun”

GIMS & DHURATA DORA – “Only You“

GRAND CORPS MALADE & LOUANE – “Derrière Le Brouillard“

KENDJI & SOOLKING – “Bebeto“

M. POKORA & DADJU – “Si On Disait”

SIA & AMIR – “1 + 1”

INTERNATIONAL GROUP / DUO OF THE YEAR

COLDPLAY

IMAGINE DRAGONS

MANESKIN

MAROON 5

SILK SONIC

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR





BLACK EYED PEAS & SHAKIRA – “Girl Like Me”

COLDPLAY & BTS – “My Universe”

DJ SNAKE & SELENA GOMEZ – “Selfish Love”

ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA – “Cold Heart” (PNAU Remix)

THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”

THE WEEKND & ARIANA GRANDE – “Save Your Tears”

FRANCOPHONE MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DADJU GIMS

GRAND CORPS MALADE

HATIK

JÉRÉMY FRÉROT

KEEN’V

KENDJI

SOPRANO TAYC

VIANNEY

INTERNATIONAL MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

ED SHEERAN

JUSTIN BIEBER

LIL NAS X

SHAWN MENDES

THE WEEKND

TOM GREGORY

FRANCOPHONE FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AMEL BENT

CLARA LUCIANI

EVA

HOSHI

JULIETTE ARMANET

LOUANE

WEJDENE

YSEULT

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ARTIST OF THE YEAR

AVA MAX

BILLIE EILISH

CAMILA CABELLO

DOJA CAT

DUA LIPA

SIA

SHAKIRA

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ED SHEERAN – “Bad Habits“

IMAGINE DRAGONS – “Follow You“

JUSTIN BIEBER ft DANIEL CAESAR, GIVEON – “Peaches“

OLIVIA RODRIGO – “Good 4 U”

SHOUSE – “Love Tonight”

THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – “Stay”

THE WEEKND – ”Save Your Tears”

DJ OF THE YEAR

DAVID GUETTA

DJ SNAKE

KUNGS

MARTIN GARRIX

OFENBACH

ROBIN SCHULZ

CLIP OF THE YEAR

DJ SNAKE / SELENA GOMEZ – ”Selfish Love”

ED SHEERAN – ”Bad Habits”

GRAND CORPS MALADE / LOUANE – ”Derrière Le Brouillard”

JULIEN DORÉ – ”Waf”

LIL NAS X – ”Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

SOPRANO – ”Near The Stars”

TAYC – ”Le Temps”

THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER – ”Stay”

THE WEEKND – “Save Your Tears”

VITAA & SLIMANE – ”De l’Or”