Do you know what Fifty Shades of Gray was written about?

We often imagine novelists hunched over their desks, pen in hand, endlessly blackening blank pages to the point of the end. But that was before. Before the arrival of computers, smartphones and other tablets. No need to have your notebook and pen to write your ideas down like Eminem in 8 miles. A little battery and a few keys are enough.

If we learned a few years ago that George RR Martin had brought his saga to life Song of Ice and Fire, at the beginning of Game Of Thrones, on his old PC running under DOS, the author of Fifty shades of Gray wrote much of his on his BlackBerry. Series of notes filled in and then transferred to her Mac when she got home where she continued to write.





It is difficult to imagine the courage and patience that took him. Moreover in the book, Christian Gray has a BlackBerry, which will be replaced by an iPhone in the film. Product placement requires.

That’s it for the little story !