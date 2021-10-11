€ 220m, Newcastle hold Mauro Icardi’s answer

Now under the Saudi flag, Newcastle United wants to send a strong message to the rest of Europe from the next winter transfer window with the PSG striker, Mauro icardi. A member of his entourage gave an update on this file.

Newcastle ticked Mauro Icardi’s name

Recruited during the summer of 2020 against 50 million euros, the former Inter Milan striker is in difficulty at Paris Saint-Germain. Author of 3 goals in 10 games this season, Mauro icardi must indeed face a big competition within the workforce of Mauricio Pochettino. Since the arrival of Lionel messi, the coach prefers in particular to rely on the attacking trio he forms with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Thus relegating the 28-year-old Argentina international has a role of luxury understudy. A situation that gives rise to all kinds of rumors around him related to his future.

Recently, the English press spoke of the interest of Newcastle United. Bought by a Saudi investment fund, the English club is now the richest in Europe and wants to hit hard during the winter transfer window. A colossal envelope of 220 million euros has even been released to considerably strengthen the club, currently penultimate in the Premier League. The Magpies therefore want to make Mauro Icardi the new spearhead of his attack in the second half of the season in order to stay in the top flight. But the project does not seem to interest the main concerned.





Mauro Icardi is in no hurry to leave PSG

In an interview with The Gazzetta dello Sport, Gabriele Giuffrida, the intermediary involved in the arrival of Mauro Icardi at Paris Saint-Germain, spoke on the rumor of a possible transfer to Newcastle. For the Italian agent, the former Inter Milan captain has no plans to leave the capital club before the end of the contract which expires on June 30, 2024. “Leaving Paris is not in Mauro and Wanda’s plans, it’s the last thing they want. I don’t see Mauro joining another club soon ”, explained Gabriele Giuffrida. The Magpies will therefore have to review their plans for this winter.