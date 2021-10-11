Economy: when recycling saves you money

MONEY – What if you recycle your old computer, your old smartphones or your empty ink cartridges? It is indeed a good way to easily earn a small sum.
In addition to helping to preserve the environment, recycling certain waste can be a way to make ends meet. This is what Lisa intends to do, a young woman in the midst of a move followed by the 20H news. “I have an old computer, it’s been at least five years since I used it”, she says. At the bottom of its drawers also old telephones, a few chargers and a music player from another time. “Typically, it’s the stuff that accumulates and that we forget”, she adds.
And for Lisa, there was no question of throwing them away. She registered on a specialized site which offered to buy them back from her and then recycle them. “I think the smartphone, I have for 50 euros no more, now seen the models that are made. And the computer, maybe 500 euros, but I’m not sure”, calculates the young woman.
50 g of copper in a printer
Recycling its products in exchange for a few euros is the promise of dozens of specialized Internet companies, such as the Zack company in Val-de-Marne. Created in 2016 by two fierce circular economy activists, it accepts most electronic objects.
But are they all really of value? For phones, consoles, and computers, the good news is, if they still work, the company is refurbishing them, so you can make money. For example, a computer can bring in a hundred dollars. “I currently have one where it is marked on it that there is a problem with the keyboard, so we will do a little more detailed diagnosis, then we will repair it and it will be sold”, explains Timothée Mével, the co-founder.
For other devices, difficult to hope for much, maybe a few cents, but they still interest the manager. They are shelled here to recover the components. “In a printer, we have 40 grams of aluminum, 50 grams of copper, these are raw materials that will be dismantled, recovered and reused”, he says.
If a printer doesn’t make much, the ink cartridges inside are much more valuable. The company Cartouche-vide.fr, located in Vence, buys them all and this can go up to 7 euros per unit depending on the model, especially if they are not completely empty. “Ink is worth 5000 euros per liter, so it’s three times more expensive than a good champagne and there are precious materials on the printed circuit, aluminum, copper and a little gold “, details Loïc Petitpas, his deputy director. They just need to be functional. “We check that the print head is in good condition, so no scratches or shocks”, he continues. Then they will be filled again and sold. For customers, it’s a way to easily earn a few dollars. Today, 3/4 of the cartridges are however quite simply thrown in the trash.
