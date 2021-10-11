Emmanuel Macron wants to reconcile the “start-up nation” and the industry

Aurel

A few months from the end of his five-year term, Emmanuel Macron still hopes to synthesize the “old world” and the new. Reconcile the “start-up nation”, economic marker of its 2017 campaign and symbol of “France that is going well”, with this industrial France whose strategic character for the country has been painfully recalled by the crisis caused by the Covid- 19. The France 2030 investment plan, which he will present on the morning of Tuesday, October 12 at the Elysee Palace, must be an opportunity for him to bring these two disjointed universes together in order to project himself into the next ten years.

“I would like to twist the neck of a received idea, he explained to an audience of entrepreneurs gathered by Bpifrance, Thursday, October 7, referring to France 2030. I often hear opposing the “start-up nation” and industrial France (…). French reindustrialisation will also pass, and perhaps especially in certain areas, through start-ups. ” Way to show that this plan, announced in his speech of July 12, and which aims to “To bring out in our country and in Europe the champions of tomorrow”, must be built both with players already installed and with young shoots capable of innovating, “New players”, he said, in a metaphor that certainly goes beyond the economic domain.





Combining the short term – to help the large industrial sectors weakened by the upheavals linked to the climate transition and shortages – and the long term, to position themselves on breakthrough innovations. “All the players installed are doing a wonderful job, but have they taken these turns of innovation so quickly? Not always “, he said, citing the example of vaccines against Covid-19, invented by “Actors who were not known in health” et “Who are 10 years old”.

Intense negotiations

“New stage of the rocket” after the emergency measures deployed during the crisis (140 billion euros) and the recovery plan of autumn 2020 (100 billion), the investment plan must also allow the Head of State to show that, as he hammered it on Thursday, “The most effective social policy and demand policy is a supply policy. The best purchasing power policy is job creation, job preservation and business defense. And it works ! ” A response to the attacks of the opposition, which accuses it since the start of the school year of not mobilizing enough resources to support the purchasing power of the French, burdened by the soaring prices of energy and agrifood products.

