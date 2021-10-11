Emmanuel Macron will play a match with the Variété Club de France

Emmanuel Macron will play a football match with the Variété Club de France on Thursday in Poissy (Yvelines). According to our information, the President of the Republic wants to play the whole game. An initiative to support the “Yellow Pieces” operation.

It is in the position of defensive midfielder, with the number 3 in the back, that the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, will appear in the eleven of the Variété Club de France Thursday in Poissy. The Parisian, who reveals the info ensures that the Head of State, a great fan of football in general and OM in particular, will put on his spiked shoes to participate in a football match in front of the caregivers of the hospital center intercommunal of Poissy Saint-Germain-en-Laye. At least half time, according to the Paris daily. Within the Variety which is celebrating its 50 years, Emmanuel Macron will be surrounded by many football and sports players such as Robert Pirès, Rudi Garcia, Arsène Wenger, Sidney Govou, Claude Puel or tennis player Richard Gasquet. According to information from RMC Sport, the President of the Republic has expressed his desire to play 90 minutes, a “tenure” which has not yet been validated by the security services.





The 3rd half at the Elysée

The profits from this meeting will be donated to the Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France, chaired by Brigitte Macron as part of the “Yellow Pieces” operation. In Poissy, Emmanuel Macron can also count on the presence of Karl Olive. The Mayor of the city of Yvelines, very close to the president, is not for nothing in his coming. In early June, the head of state called Karl Olive when he was in the Variety locker room before a match in Colombey-les-Deux-Eglises. He regretted not being able to be present with Michel Platini & co but had made the promise to come to the next meeting and to invite the players to the Elysee Palace for the 3rd half. Promise in the process of being kept. Emmanuel Macron could also take advantage of this football match to announce aid for local sports activities.