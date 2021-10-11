Emmanuel Macron will play football with the Variété club de France

POLITICS – These are the rare times he plays on the left. Emmanuel Macron will play a football match on Thursday, October 14 in Poissy in the Yvelines, report this Monday The Parisian and LCI. The Head of State will put on his crampons for a half-time, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Variétés club de France. RMC even claims that the President of the Republic asks to play the whole match.





He will wear the same jersey as several big names in French football, such as Robert Pirès, Christian Karembeu, Arsène Wenger or Alain Giresse. According to the mayor of the city, Karl Olive who speaks in The Parisian, Marius Trésor will also be there. All these little people will face a team of caregivers from the intercommunal hospital center of Poissy Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

According to LCI, Emmanuel Macron will play in midfield and wear number 3.