End of the mask at school: 21 new departments concerned, including 4 in Occitania … what is actually changing?

the essential

From Monday, October 11, in 21 additional departments the lifting of the wearing of masks in schools will be effective. An easing which brings to 68 the number of territories affected by the relaxation of the measures.

From this Monday, October 11, the mask will no longer be compulsory in schools in 21 additional departments, which have been placed in level 1 (green). In these territories, the incidence rate of Covid-19 has been less than 50 new patients with Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants for at least five consecutive days. In total, 68 departments are affected by this new lifting of health measures.





The lifting of the obligation to wear a mask is accompanied by permission to exercise all sports activities indoors and outdoors. Also, the students of the schools concerned will no longer be required to eat in class groups and at the same table every day.

33 hidden departments

Despite this relaxation of restrictions, the mask remains compulsory in confined spaces for middle and high school students, as well as for all teachers. In 33 departments, which have not yet passed level 1, the mask remains compulsory for primary school students. The circulation of the Covid-19 being considered too high.

In Occitania, the mask will therefore fall from Monday in schools in Haute-Garonne, Lot, Hautes-Pyrénées and Pyrénées-Orientales as well as Gironde, Lot-et-Garonne and Pyrénées-Atlantiques in New Brunswick. -Aquitaine. The list of 21 additional departments is added to the first forty-seven territories where wearing a mask is no longer mandatory since Monday, October 4.