Essonne: what we know about the video of the homophobic aggression of a young man in Montgeron

ASSAULT – A teenager was heard on Monday at the Montgeron police station, in Essonne, after the online broadcast of a video showing the lynching of the young boy by several individuals. He told the police that his attackers hurled homophobic slurs at him.

The facts go back to September 30: in a video widely relayed by Internet users on social networks, a young boy is beaten twice by several individuals in Montgeron, in Essonne, although four passers-by try to intervene and to protect him. The victim is identified and his hearing took place this morning at the city police station as part of an investigation which is underway, the Evry prosecutor’s office told LCI. The 17-year-old has filed a complaint, but no arrests have taken place at this stage. In this video of less than a minute, broadcast on October 10 by a user on Twitter, a dozen young people beat the teenager at the foot of a building in the district of La Forêt before attacking again him in a park, details The Parisian, under the laughter of the one filming the scene.

A video shared hundreds of times, and commented on the social network by the LR mayor of the city, Sylvie Carillon, who said “deeply shocked by images of an aggression of inhuman violence” and announced the opening of an investigation.

“A pack of individuals shouting ‘queer’ at him”

The victim would be a resident of a home in Crosne, in the same department, according to information collected by BFMTV. The Stop Homophobie collective said on Twitter that“it could be a homophobic assault”. “Our daily #homophobic”, had also tweeted Mehdi Aïfa, the Internet user who first broadcast the video and who presents himself in his biography as “LGBT activist”. Some right-wing and far-right political figures have also reacted on Twitter by denouncing a homophobic attack, such as Marine Le Pen: “In France, everyone is free of their sexual orientation and no violence of this kind is allowed”, she tweeted. At the police station, the teenager confirmed for his part to have been hit in “because of its appearance”, “by a pack of individuals shouting ‘queer’ to him”, specifies the parquet floor of Évry. “In front of the investigators, the young man made a point of clarifying that he was not homosexual and that he came to see a friend living in the neighborhood at the time of the assault”, he continued. The attackers, who did not know the young man and had never met him before according to the teenager, are thus accused of violence committed because of the“assumed sexual orientation of the victim”, in meeting and with concealment of the face.

According to the Evry prosecutor’s office, it was the reporting of the facts on Sunday to the public online platform Pharos, intended to identify illegal content on the Internet, which would have allowed the Montgeron police station to open this investigation, because no complaint was made. had been filed. But the police made the link with a reported assault dating back to Thursday, September 30, around 6.30 p.m. They specify that at the time of the facts, an anonymous person had contacted the police. Arrived on the spot, however, it could not find the victim, nor the attackers nor even the witnesses of the scene.

