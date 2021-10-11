Europe wants zero tolerance

Each year, more than 20,000 people lose their lives on the roads of the European Union (EU). In 2020, this represented an average rate of 42 deaths per million inhabitants. In addition, around 120,000 people are seriously injured.

Figures that remain too high for the European Parliament, which stressed that the EU was far from meeting the target it had set, namely to halve the number of road deaths between 2010 and 2020 Over this period, mortality fell by 36%. Which is still a nice drop, but the EU notes that progress in reducing the death rate has stagnated for several years.

To improve the situation, Parliament called for mobilization and made its recommendations. He therefore pleads for a reduction in the speed limit to 30 km / h in residential areas, where more and more motorists, pedestrians and cyclists live together. Note that the large French cities take turns.





Among the ideas put forward, there is also the generalization of a “safe driving mode” in drivers’ phones in order to reduce distractions while driving. Parliament is also imagining cheaper purchasing aid and insurance for vehicles with the highest safety standards.

Europe is also targeting drink driving, which is involved in around 25% of deaths. And on this point, the deputies do not go four ways: they campaign for zero tolerance. There are not many countries that already have a zero rate. They are in eastern Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. In Sweden and Poland, it is 0.2 g / liter of blood, barely a glass. In France, it is still 0.5 g / l (with a rate of 0.2 for young drivers).