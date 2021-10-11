even TF1 seems to have forgotten Salto ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯

TF1 is launching a new SVoD service: MYTF1 MAX. A new service which will therefore compete with Salto, co-created by … TF1.

” The TF1 group is beta testing an extension to its Replay platform», Announces the Bouygues subsidiary in a short press release. The service in question is called MYTF1 MAX and wants to offer a new way of watching the programs of the first channel.





MYTF1 MAX, SVOD alongside AVOD

MYTF1 MAX “complements the current MYTF1 service», But then, what is the difference? Very simple, MYTF1 MAX is a SVOD service offered at a price of 2.99 euros per month for the first year, then 3.99 euros per month. Conversely, MYTF1 is an AVOD service (forAdvertising Video On Demand), a free service supported by advertising.

MYTF1 MAX will not only offer thousands of hours of replay and HD programs without advertising, but also direct access to the TF1 group’s channels (TF1, TMC, LCI, etc.).

The service is launched today in closed beta on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Yes, you read that correctly, TV is not mentioned. No date is advanced for the final version of the service.

A beautiful pirouette

Although interesting, this launch shows a certain desire of the TF1 group to free itself from the constraints of its other SVoD service co-created with France Télévision and M6: Salto. The latter wanted to compete with Netflix and Prime Video in France with programs from different French channels, but not only. Like the other platforms, Salto buys content and thus provides its subscribers with many programs, sometimes very popular outside of the small screen.

The price of the Salto subscriber starts at 6.99 euros. By taking a position at half price, TF1 is trying to convince that its catalog accounts for half of the Salto offer. It remains to be seen whether this will succeed in attracting a clientele that already has plenty of means to watch Joséphine Ange Gardien and La Villa des Cœurs Brisés.