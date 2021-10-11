Faced with rising fuel prices, French people are starting to carpooling

Carried by a continuous rise in oil prices, fuel prices continue to rise, to the point that they are reaching record levels. Diesel is preparing to pass a symbolic bar again, with € 1.50 per liter on average in France, while unleaded 95 E10 has never been so expensive, around € 1.60.

The fuel budget is therefore weighing more and more on the finances of drivers. And it is an expense that remains unavoidable for many French people. There is a way to lighten this burden: share it by car pooling. Nothing new, of course. But BlaBlaCar finds that the increase in prices at the pump is converting drivers to carpooling.





The leading platform in the sector has thus recorded a 15% increase in the number of trips offered by drivers in three weeks… while demand from people looking for a trip is stable.

Nicolas Brusson, Managing Director of BlaBlaCar, explains: “Savings on travel costs have always been the primary motivation for drivers to use carpooling. When fuel prices increase, carpooling appears to be a very effective solution to divide by two or three his gas bill “.

The company even noted a 50% increase in the number of trips made on its “BlaBlaCar Daily” application, dedicated to daily carpooling. These are often home-work trips.