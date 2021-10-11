Far Cry 6: A controversial mini-game targeted by an animal protection association

In recent days, players can launch Far Cry 6, the latest episode of the Ubisoft franchise. Back in a tropical setting with Yara Island, players can participate in a revolution, but also in several mini-games.

In Far Cry 6, players embody Dani Rojas, a former soldier tipping over to the resistance side in order to fight against Anton Castillo, the tyrannical president of Yara. Determined to place his small country on the world stage, he cultivates Viviro, a plant that is obviously central in the treatment of cancer. The problem is that he is ready for anything, even if it means crushing his own population. Corn what interests us today is one of the mini-games that it is possible to practice during the adventure.

In fighting game parody, players can make roosters compete against each other. Combos, technical gauge and sight bar are present, but the idea does not like PETA at all, an international association fighting for rights and against cruelty and exploitation of animals. Through its Senior Manager Alicia Aguayo, PETA Latino indicated that the minigame glorified animal cruelty, and therefore asks Ubisoft to remove it from the game:





Turning a horrific bloody sport like rooster fighting into a Mortal Kombat-style video game match is far from a real innovation, as today’s society is firmly opposed to forcing animals to fight. until death. Roosters used in cockfighting are equipped with sharp spurs that tear flesh and bones, causing agonizing and fatal wounds. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty.

At the moment, Ubisoft has not reacted, and, in the absence of a formal complaint, the publisher is not obligated to do anything. Note all the same that this mini-game is totally optional, and that no player is obliged to practice it in order to progress.

Learn more about Far Cry 6

Buy Far Cry 6 on Amazon