Fashion designer Olivier Rousteing reveals, shocking photo to prove it, to have been seriously burned a year ago, and to have hidden it by “shame” in an environment where reigns “the obsession of the perfection” – Look

The star fashion designer Olivier Rousteing (Balmain) told, shocking photo to prove it, to have been seriously burned a year ago in the explosion of his chimney, and to have hidden it by “shame” in an environment where “the obsession with perfection” reigns.

“I now feel ready to share this. I’ve been hiding it for too long,” wrote the 36-year-old French stylist in a lengthy English-language post on his Instagram account, which has 7 million subscribers.

The text is accompanied by a spectacular photo: his torso, arms and the top of his head are covered with gauze bandages and he has burn marks on his face.

“Exactly a year ago, the fireplace in my house exploded. I woke up the next morning at Saint-Louis hospital in Paris,” he says.

“I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible, trying to keep it a secret with my teams and my friends for too long,” he continues.

“To be honest, I don’t really know why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for, and my own insecurities,” he adds.

Rousteing, who now claims to be “cured” and even speaks of “rebirth”, says he “worked day and night to forget and create (his) collections”. He says he “hid (his) scars with masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even rings on all (his) fingers during numerous interviews and photo shoots”.





“I realized that the power of social media was to only reveal what you want to show,” he points out. show: this is our new world “.

Rousteing, who has been Balmain’s artistic director for 10 years, made the revelation ten days after his last show, September 29, for Paris women’s ready-to-wear week, Fashion Week.

He had then paraded the stars of the catwalks of the 90s, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, alongside whom he came to greet at the end, visibly in shape.

Star stylist and social media star, Rousteing was the subject of the 2019 documentary “Wonder Boy”, in which he recounts the search for his biological parents. Little black boy of Ethiopian and Somali origins, he was born under X then was adopted by a white Bordeaux family.